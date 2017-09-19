Local native seeks continued success with Pride

By Alexandra Licata — STAFF WRITER

Matthew Vowinkel has been donning his cleats on Long Island soccer fields ever since he was four years old. The New Hyde Park native is one of the Hofstra men’s soccer team’s newest members and is trying to make his mark with the Pride this season.

Vowinkel says he was not always the best at the sport, but putting in hard work eventually brought him to the high level of play he achieved while playing for Chaminade High School in Mineola.

It was there that his soccer career took off. Vowinkel tallied 86 goals and 28 assists in 85 games, which earned him two National Soccer Coaches Association of America All-American titles, two MVP awards and multiple Player of the Year awards, including New York State Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015. Vowinkel also helped lead the Chaminade Flyers to back-to-back New York state championships.

But the field is not the only place Vowinkel contributes. Off the field, he is a devoted member of his church community and a frequent volunteer.

“Giving back is something that I love to do because my schools have always been so great to me, winning all of these awards and whatnot,” Vowinkel said. “Giving back to them is just one of my ways to say, ‘Thank you.’”

Hard work resulted in a decorated high school career for Vowinkel and he does not plan on stopping that anytime soon. “I don’t love to share my awards because I know I have such a long way to go. Playing in college, it’s not just the U.S. It’s kids from every country,” Vowinkel said. I always know there’s someone better out there.”

Of the many goals he has scored, two stand out to him. The first is the one you see when you search his name online, a back-heel goal in a must-win game for his Massapequa Soccer Club ACES that ended up being the game winner and allowed them to go to nationals in Colorado. Up until that goal, Vowinkel classified the match his “worst game ever.”

The second goal, however, definitely tops that for Vowinkel. During the championship game his senior year, the second overtime period was about to begin and the first team to score a goal would be declared the winner.

“I brought my team in and said, ‘I’m going to score and I’m going to run into the stands and hop the fence.’ Two minutes later, I scored,” Vowinkel said. He did exactly as he told his teammates he would do, running into the crowd and all. “It was probably one of the best goals I’ve ever scored because of the whole atmosphere.”

For Vonwinkel, nothing compares to playing in front of a home crowd like that one. It’s an adrenaline rush. Growing up in Long Island, he spent time at Hofstra’s fields for practice and always loved it. He was unsure if he wanted to go away or stay home, but ultimately made the decision to join the Pride.

“I think it’s been one of the best experiences transitioning from high school into college here at Hofstra,” Vowinkel said. “I love it so far.”

Being one of six freshmen on the team, that transition has not been the easiest for Vowinkel and it is something he is still working on.

“You’ve got kids who are bigger, faster, stronger and smarter than you from all different countries. Trying to get into the swing of things is still very tough,” said Vowinkel. “Not just the soccer part, but the whole [combination of] school, soccer and college.”

Luckily, Vowinkel is not alone and his teammates have taken him under their wing, whether that be showing him different things, sharing their knowledge of the game or simply making it a great experience as he has joined this new team.

Vowinkel has recorded four shots and one shot on goal in six games for the Pride so far this season, but for him, it is not about how many goals he scores. His goal for the season is to meld with the team and get to a point where he is being himself, getting in front of the net and proving what he can do on the field.

“You have to put the work in. You have to find the things that you’re weak at and keep improving,” Vowinkel said. “You have to be on the field every single day and look at where you want to go. It’s something that I’ve dreamed about – playing college soccer and sometimes professional soccer – and going forward, you have to put the work in.”

From a young age, Vowinkel’s parents gave him a very important piece of advice that has stuck with him throughout his entire career and is even his favorite quote: Never give up.

“I won’t give up,” says Vowinkel, “I want what I want and I’ll go out and go get it.”

And that is exactly what he plans to do with the Pride this season.