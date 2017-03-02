‘It’s Always Sunny’ is the Light in the Dark
It’s certainly hard to think of a show that continues to sustain a high quality and have memorable episodes going into its 12th season. The dark and often delirious sitcom, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” is probably one of the last shows you’d expect to pull that very task off. Just consider the many elements that haven’t gone in the show’s favor during its long run: it debuted to a mostly indifferent reception in 2005, has received little to no recognition from the Emmys and viewership dropped when it made the move from FX to the smaller FXX channel. It has flown under the radar for practically its entire run, yet cult fans of the show know just how special its surreal nature truly is.
It may be hard to believe, but “Sunny” has already been renewed for a 13th and 14th season. This will tie the record with the 50s sitcom, “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet,” for the longest-running live action comedy in television history.
While “Seinfeld” pulled off a hit show where all the main characters were self-indulgent, the “Sunny” gang is operating on an entirely different level. Their selfishness and sickly behavior reaches new proportions every year as the show continues to dig deeper into their demented psyches.
The actors have become so fine tuned with the five main characters that even the subtlest of choices in movement or line delivery can be appreciated.
Rob McElhenney, the show’s creator, plays the macho yet vulnerable Mac. Charlie Day plays the illiterate Charlie Kelly. Glenn Howerton is the self-proclaimed genius, but complete sociopath, Dennis Reynolds. Kaitlin Olson portrays Dennis’ sister, “Sweet” Dee, whose greed is not far behind that of her brother. Finally, of course, there’s Danny DeVito as the equally insane father, Frank Reynolds. Such an accomplished film star and veteran actor in his 70s could easily be kicking back in retirement. Yet here he is, game for any physical predicaments thrown his way in a show that seems to show him half naked at least once every season.
So how has “Sunny” been able to pull off its lunacy for over a decade without becoming stale or tiresome? It probably helps that the episode count has been shortened down to just ten per season.
The show has definitely gotten more experimental with its format as well, introducing high-concept plots usually considered gimmicky for any other show.
The show’s 12th season includes a musical where the gang suddenly looks African-American in everyone else’s eyes, a parody of “Making a Murderer” investigating whether Dennis is a murderer and an episode where spy cameras are installed in the home of Mac and Charlie’s moms’ while the footage is edited into a situational comedy.
Even when it operated on a smaller budget in its early years, the show’s style has always been silly and ridiculous enough to warrant these ambitious concepts. It’s never a bad thing when the show goes back to basics too.
Episodes such as, “Hero or Hate Crime?” or “The Gang Tends Bar” are great even though the characters are in a singular setting with the entertainment coming solely from their interactions towards one another.
The turnout of classic episodes in its 12th season proves that “It’s Always Sunny” still has something to say in a society that may not be so far removed from the show’s chaotic world. There is no telling how much longer it will stay on the air, even if it feels like it’s going to run forever. DeVito is sadly not getting any younger, and the other talented actors probably receive many offers to move on to other film or TV projects. Nonetheless, it will be a sad day when “Sunny” comes to an end. No matter how cruel, offensive, dark or weird it chooses to be, the comedy always finds a way to keep it bright.