Antlers of Fury, a Meme Review

By Robert Kinnaird

Special to the Chronicle

Nicholas Locke posted this provocative image on the Facebook page “Hofstra Students for Memeingful Discussion,” and it instantly struck a chord with me. First, we must observe the outrageousness of the source material: a man swinging a deer in circular motions. It appears to be a third step in a guide, judging by the small number three in the bottom left corner. What kind of guide must this have been to require such an odd and violent depiction of a brutal and impractical assault? We do not know, and frankly, we do not care. Finding the source would destroy part of the mystery, and is mystery not one of the most beautiful things in this existence? How great it is to not know, because in ignorance, you find not only bliss, but also humor.

The next thing we must observe is the context Locke put upon the picture. The text boxes turn the photo from an absurd piece of imagery into a true meme. At first glance, you may think it would make more sense for Locke to be the man wielding the deer, but he is not, and this is where the deeper meaning lies: Locke does not control the memes he creates. He does not swing the memes; the memes swing him. The memes have a force behind them great enough to influence Locke as opposed to Locke being the one who controls the memes. The reality we see is that we mere mortals do not control the memes, but the memes control us.

The victims of the savage buck bludgeoning are none other than Stuart Rabinowitz, (affectionately nicknamed Stu Rabs), the lack of HofUSA and Locke’s homework. We must observe where the names were placed. The homework is running away from the attacker, perhaps symbolizing Locke’s feelings that he has more work than he can do and that he must allow the work to run free. Stu Rabs is also making an escape from the beating. Locke is clearly more frustrated by the departure of the his beloved HofUSA than he is by the school’s leadership or his own workload (so worry not Stuart, no students will be hunting you down with a mammal of the cervidae family as a weapon).

All in all, I see this as a solid meme with a creative message that allows Nicholas Locke to air his grievances for all to see. The structure is original, the content is thought provoking and most importantly, the meme is funny. The only gripe I have with it is the blurriness of the source image. I give it 4/5 stars.