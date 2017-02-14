Baseball ready to leave recent struggles behind

With new faces in 2017, along with some key veterans, the Hofstra Pride baseball team is looking to put their 2016 season behind and start fresh.

The Pride has not been in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) tournament since 2012, finishing with a 15-37 (5-18 CAA) record last season. With that, Hofstra is projected to finish last in the CAA in 2017.

“We got off to a really rough start … we never got going in any direction,” said head coach John Russo, in an interview done by WRHU Sports.

“I believe that going into every weekend, you should think you’re going to win … and moving forward we believe that’s how we should’ve played and obviously, we didn’t,” said David Leiderman, a fifth-year senior.

There are many new faces at Hofstra, including 11 freshmen from six different states and Canada.

There are also five transfers added to the roster: Austin Pollack and Gjon Ljucovic from Westchester CC, Michael James from Lee University, Jorge Marrero from Florida Atlantic University and Mikey Riesner from College of San Mateo.

As far as offense goes, the Pride hit .250 and had a .338 on-base percentage, both last in the CAA.

The Pride must improve without outfielder Mat Annunziata, who led the team in batting average, doubles and slugging percentage and was second in home runs.

One player they will rely on is third baseman Leiderman.

Leiderman was named as an honorable mention on the preseason All-CAA team.

He led the Pride in hits last season with a .271 batting average, seven home runs and 35 runs batted in, including a walk off two-run home run in extra innings against the College of Charleston on April 15.

Leiderman is expected to be one of the leaders of this younger Pride team.

“We want to win as many games as we can, play as hard as we can each game. And at the end of the day be happy with the way you performed,” Leiderman said.

“When it comes to our outfield, I feel we are five deep, meaning each one of our outfielders can cover ground when we need it,” Russo said.

Speedy centerfielder Steven Foster, a preseason all-CAA team selection, will be in the starting lineup this season for the Pride.

Foster had nine stolen bases and hit .278 with a .407 on-base percentage last season while also not registering an error.

Teddy Cillis, a pitcher and position player for the Pride, will likely see action in the outfield after hitting nine home runs and 20 RBI last season, which led the team.

Cillis logged three wins in 15 appearances to go along with a 5.59 earned run average and 40 strikeouts in 37 innings.

Other outfield options include freshmen Sean Rausch of Middle Island, New York and Vinnie Costello from Pompano Beach, Florida. Rausch is also taking reps at catcher.

Behind the plate will be sophomore catcher Vito Friscia.

Friscia started 47 games in his rookie campaign last season, showing glimpses of raw power with two home runs and six doubles and good plate discipline with 42 walks and a .415 on-base percentage.

One of the new faces Hofstra will have in the starting lineup is junior college transfer Mikey Riesner at shortstop.

“[Riesner] fits offensively. He fits us defensively and he’s super solid, reminds me of Dalton Rouleau back in the day,” Russo said.

Second base will see junior Brad Witkowski, who led the Pride with a .289 batting average, adding 54 hits, 12 doubles and 29 runs batted in.

With the departure of Ryan Karl, first base is fair game.

Nick Bottari, who had his 2016 season shortened due to injury, is a likely option as he played eight games at first, smashing six home runs and eight doubles.

The Pride’s pitching was a weakness last season, having a 6.32 ERA as a team. Hofstra looks to improve on it, but must do it without Bowie Matteson, Alec Eisenberg and Brendan Mulligan, among others.

Coach Russo is still undecided how the bullpen roles will shape out, but he knows who will take the mound on the weekends.

Sophomore left-hander John Rooney will take over the Friday starting duties this season. Rooney stands at 6 feet 5 inches and 225 pounds, and has a fastball that sits at 92-93 mph with a plus curveball and a developing changeup.

Although having a 5.02 ERA in 18 appearances last season, he did pitch a complete game against College of Charleston in April, only giving up one run. He also compiled 77 strikeouts in 77.1 innings.

When discussing the offseason, Rooney said he was “more focused and paid more attention to detail.”

Rooney has worked a lot with second-year pitching coach John Habyan on his off-speed pitches, saying that they are “better than last year” and he is going to throw them with “more confidence.”

“He has great talent … but now he has great knowledge … he is as good a talent as Hofstra has ever had,” Russo said.

Hofstra’s Saturday starter will be Chris Weiss, a junior right-hander who became a full-time pitcher last season.

In 15 appearances and 10 starts, Weiss had a 6.75 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 60 innings.

The end goal of making it to and winning the CAA tournament never changes.

“We got to get back to the formula in 2012. We got to find ways to win on the road and can’t depend on the Sunday game,” Russo said.

Hofstra’s first game of the season will be Feb. 17 against Murray State in Louisiana – the first of seven games on their opening road trip.

The Pride’s Louisiana road trip is highlighted by games against University of Louisiana Lafayette on Feb. 19 and six-time national champion Louisiana State University on Feb. 22.

Hofstra’s home opener is March 8 against New York Institute of Technology.

The Pride begins conference play March 24 at home against the College of Charleston.