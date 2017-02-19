Baseball shut out in third game of Louisiana trip

In the last of a three-game set in Hammond, Louisiana to start the season, Hofstra lost to UL Lafayette 1-0 on Sunday. Without recording a win this weekend, Hofstra falls to 0-3 to start the season and only scored a total of two runs.

The lone run of the game was scored in the second inning when Tyler Stover led off with an infield single and was then driven in by a two-out double to right center courtesy of Alex Pinero.

Not much went on offensively throughout the game for either side. The Pride left six runners stranded on base while the Ragin’ Cajuns stranded five.

The Cajuns did, however, put together more opportunities for themselves as they ended the game with a total of seven hits while the Pride ended with just two.

With the offense lacking in this one, the pitching is what took the spotlight.

Teddy Cillis (0-1), junior southpaw for the Pride, put together a stellar five innings allowing just one run on six hits while striking out six batters. Andrew Mundy put together three scoreless innings out of the bullpen and allowed just one hit.

For the Cajuns, sophomore Nick Lee (1-0) pitched an outstanding six innings allowing Hofstra’s only two hits and striking out seven. Out of the bullpen, Colton Lee and Dylan Moore put together three scoreless and hitless innings. Moore is credited with the save as he put together an easy one-two-three ninth striking out two.

Aside from the pitching, another bright spot for the Pride was catcher Chris Hardardt’s performance. He went 1-for-2 at the plate along with a sacrifice bunt. Behind the plate, he threw out all of the baserunners looking to steal a base.

Hofstra continues its trip down in Louisiana this week as they get back to action on Wednesday night against LSU.