Baseball trounced by No. 36 Southeastern Louisiana

The Hofstra baseball team fell to 0-2 in their opening weekend with an 11-1 loss at the hands of the 36th-ranked Southeastern Louisiana University Lions on Saturday night. The Pride was unable to recover from a six-run fifth inning by the Lions.

Southeastern Louisiana starting pitcher Mac Sceroler turned in a gem, going five strong innings, allowing no hits and no walks to go with 11 strikeouts. Hofstra did not get their first baserunner until the top of the fifth, when Sceroler threw a wild third strike and David Leiderman was able to reach first base before the throw.

Hofstra starter Chris Weiss looked solid through two innings before giving up a solo home run to Scottie Sanders to start the third. Both teams went down quietly in the fourth, but the Lions were ready to add to their lead when they came to bat in the bottom of the fifth.

After a leadoff walk and an error at second base on the following play, Weiss’ night was over. Michael James came on in relief and got a quick out on a fly ball to left field, but things quickly unraveled from there. James gave up two walks and a two-run single to the next three batters, stretching the Lions’ lead to 4-0.

Seamus Brazill then took the mound with one out looking to stop the bleeding. Instead, Southeastern Louisiana hammered a triple followed by a double to cap off their six-run fifth inning before Brazill was able to record the final two outs.

Hofstra went to the top of the sixth down 7-0. With Sceroler out of the game, the Pride was finally able end the no-hit bid and get on the board with a solo homer by freshman Vinnie Costello, the first of his career. Steven Foster followed up the home run with a double, but was left stranded at second.

Southeastern Louisiana was able to extend their 7-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth behind a solo home run, a two-run single and a 2-run fielding error. Now leading 11-1, the Lions went to the top of the seventh and took care of business to close the game. Sceroler got the win for Souteastern Lousiana (1-0).

The Pride ended the game with just three hits; the final hit was a single in the seventh inning by Brad Witkowski. The team struck out 13 times without drawing a single walk.

Weiss (0-1, 4.50 ERA) took the loss for Hofstra (0-2), going four-plus innings while allowing three runs and striking out five batters.