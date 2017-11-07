‘Beach Fossils’ returns to Brooklyn for Halloween

By Marissa Matozzo

“There’s so much love in this room!” Dustin Payseur said to a crowd of devils, cats and hippies. The lights dimmed. Fog emitted through an old factory in East Williamsburg. Payseur tuned his white Fender Strat and said, “We’re finally home!”

Almost unrecognizable, the indie rock group Beach Fossils returned to their native Brooklyn last week wearing red hooded capes accompanied by white face paint. The opening riff to “Sugar” from the 2017 record “Somersault” made the audience roar. Spider webs and tombstones encompassed the stage for the newly-renovated Brooklyn Steel’s Halloween-themed concert and costume party.

Brooklyn Steel, located on Frost Street in Brooklyn, used to be a steel works factory up until five years ago. Opening in April 2017, it differs from other Bowery Presents New York City venues in that it has a moveable stage and can allow approximately 1,800 people in, depending on the show.

First to take the stage was Raener, an indie-dream quartet from Los Angeles, California. Dressed in nun costumes, they played tracks from their recent EP released on Soundcloud, “have you been here before.” Raener represents Danger Collective Records; an artist-run label from Los Angeles. Featuring aspects of synth, electronic sounds and ambient pop, they exuded energy to the Brooklyn crowd with classic California indie.

Next to seize the spotlight was Snail Mail, an indie rock band from Ellicott City, Maryland. Led by lead singer/guitarist Lindsey Jordan, the group released the EP “Habit” to critical acclaim and success from Pitchfork and was receptive to the alternative music scene in 2016. With raw, fervent vocals accompanied by intricate guitar playing, Jordan graced the audience dressed as a cowgirl in all blue performing songs from Habit such as “Thinning,” “Dirt” and “Slug.” Recently signed to Matador Records, Snail Mail also performed new music from their upcoming album before Beach Fossils took the stage.

Previously signed to the Brooklyn-based label Captured Tracks, Beach Fossils now represent Bayonet Records; the label that the lead singer Payseur created with his wife Katie Garcia in 2014. Fellow lo-fi indie act Frankie Cosmos is also signed to the label.

For their hometown show, Beach Fossils performed a set list comprised primarily of songs from their latest release, “Somersault.” Some songs included were “Down the Line,” “Saint Ivy” and “This Year,” as well as four others. They also performed five from their 2013 album “Clash the Truth” including the title track, their signature song “Sleep Apnea,” “Shallow” and “Careless.” Also included in the set were three songs from the 2011 album, “What a Pleasure,” including “Moments” and “Calyer.” Beach Fossils closed their portion of the show with the song, “Daydream,” from their 2010 titular album debut, “Beach Fossils.”

After their encore performance of fan-favorite “Generation Synthetic,” Payseur and bandmates Jack Doyle Smith and Tommy Davidson celebrated the closing of their tour with Snail Mail and Raener by inviting their families onstage, with Payseur introducing his mother dressed as Patti Smith to the crowd. “There are so many good vibes tonight,” Payseur said while looking around his hometown venue. “Everyone look to the person on your left, and your right and enjoy music,” he said to great applause. “We can still have a great time, in spite of having a Cheeto as president.”