A breakout weekend of firsts for Hofstra alumnus ‘IzzeYe’

By Samantha Storms

RaShaan Perkins, Hofstra alumnus and rapper who goes by his stage name “IzzeYe,” opened for Lil Wayne on Saturday during Hofstra’s Fall Festival weekend. IzzeYe is the inaugural artist for Mane Records, Hofstra’s student-run record label. The show was the artist’s first major concert since Mane Records dropped his EP this Friday.

Entitled “Allusions,” the four-track record features the songs “Let You Go,” “Maintain,” “Confessions” and “It’s Okay.”

On his writing process, IzzeYe said that he writes songs that people can connect with – songs that people can listen to and hear elements of life that they too have experienced.

“I do make music in a direction, but I always make sure it’s not so one-dimensional as to where people can’t take their own perspective and utilize it towards their life,” he said. “I don’t try to make it too personal as to where they can’t relate.”

Originally from the small town of Chester, Pennsylvania, IzzeYe transferred from two different universities before finally graduating from Hofstra in 2016. With a passion for music that he has held for as long as he could remember, IzzeYe made the move to Long Island to be closer to New York City and pursue his dreams as a rapper.

After agreeing to sign with Mane Records earlier this year, IzzeYe has taken the time to strengthen his craft and work towards creating an album that portrays to his listeners the duality that he believes exists within every person.

The second track on the EP, “It’s Okay,” serves as a testament to IzzeYe’s perception of identity and its role in not only songwriting and performing but in everyday life.

“We came up with “Izz” and “IzzeYe” – two different identities, two different alternate egos,” he said. “I feel like we have multiple personalities, but we have those two main people in us that come out. I feel like that’s what ‘It’s Okay’ is about – I was talking about a female, but in the same sense, I was talking about me fighting myself about what my own morals should be.”

Currently, IzzeYe is taking his musical journey one step at a time, focusing on the here and now and concentrating on getting the word out about his music.

“I’m so concerned about today and tomorrow and next week,” he said. “Honestly, I just want to keep creating music and keep connecting with people.”