Bryan’s first career goal lifts Hofstra to victory over Boston U

By PJ Potter — SPORTS EDITOR

Two second half goals lifted the Hofstra women’s soccer team to its first victory of the 2017 season, defeating Boston University 2-1 Sunday afternoon in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hofstra freshman Sabrina Bryan netted the game-winning goal in the 64th minute past Boston’s goalkeeper on the far post from the right side to log her first ever score in her young collegiate career.

Bryan also added her first assist coming in the 55th minute. Down 1-0 at this point of the match, Bryan crossed the ball into the box finding Hofstra veteran Kristin Desmond, who one-timed the 15-yard pass into the netting to knot the game up 1-1.

Desmond’s goal was her second of the season and 16th as a member of the Pride.

Hofstra came out of the gate in full force, recording three shots within the first eight minutes. But after those opening moments, the Terriers took over the pitch. Boston held Hofstra to just four more shots after the hot start, all while issuing nine shots of their own, including a 25-yard laser from Anna Heilferty in the 31st minute to put Boston up 1-0 early.

The Terriers continued to outshoot the Pride in the final half, finishing with 13 overall in the match, which opposed Hofstra’s 10. The Pride, however, ended with more shots on target – a 6-5 edge.

Boston also made fewer mistakes during the match. Hofstra was caught offside thrice compared to zero times from the Terriers while picking up nine fouls. Boston committed six in the match and just two in the second half.

With all odds stacked against the Hofstra Pride, Coach Simon Riddiough’s squad continued to fight its way into the box and keep the home team from tacking on another goal in the final 45 minutes.

For the match, Bryan and Desmond collected three shots each with two on net. Noriana Radwan was the other Hofstra member to finish with a multi-shot game, finishing with two.

For Boston, Heilferty led the way with two shots, while Julianna Chen and Jesse Shreck logged two each.

On the goalkeeping end, both Hofstra’s Ashley Wilson and Boston’s Hannah Ciolek picked up four saves.

The Pride improved to 1-2-1 on the season and Boston fell to 1-3-0.

Beginning a four-match home stand, Hofstra returns to action Aug. 31 against Eastern Washington University, marking the first time the Pride will play on home turf this year.