Clothes Call: Wet weather wearables

You look outside your window to see that it is pouring. So you put on a pair of sweats, grab a big jacket and get ready for 15 minutes of soaked misery as you trudge to class; we all do it. Trying to look good in the rain is hard, but not impossible. Here are some tips on how to stay dry and stylish on those gloomy, wet days:

Invest in a good pair of rain boots

There’s nothing worse than soggy feet and damp socks, so to avoid all that discomfort, find a pair of rain boots that you love and make them your new best friends. You can opt for a black or hunter green that will always be chic and go with practically anything, or be bold and go for a bright red or yellow to make a statement.

Try out a wide-brimmed hat

If umbrellas are not your thing or if it is only drizzling out, a chic wide brimmed hat is the perfect way to mix style with function. The hat will keep your hair dry and tame while giving your look a cool edge. Just make sure that the material is waterproof.

Find a raincoat that flatters your body

Most times you can’t go wrong with a classic belted trench coat. The trench will keep you warm and dry, while the cinch in the waist gives your body some definition. The trench is great because it works just as well over a party dress as it does over a T-shirt and jeans.

Grab a sturdy umbrella

On those days where it’s really coming down, your umbrella can make or break you. A flimsy umbrella that flips inside out at the slightest gust of wind is going to be no help when it comes to combatting the elements. Think of your umbrella as an accessory, not a necessity. Buy one with a funky print or a beautiful glossy wooden handle to really complement your look.