Up-and-coming ‘Jack and Jack’ bring their energy to NYC

By Casey Clark

Recently signed to Island Def Jam records, duo Jack and Jack took over the stage at Irving Plaza in New York City. This ballroom style music venue located in Union Square is known as one of City Guides’ top “50 Best Concert Venues in America” and was filled from wall to wall with hundreds of music fanatics waiting to hear Jack Johnson and Jack Gilinsky.

The doors opened around 7 p.m. with opening act Olivia O’Brien. O’Brien, known for her hit song “i hate you, i love you,” performed six songs – acoustic and recorded – to the enthusiastic. O’Brien showcased strong vocal chords as she hit the high notes in her new song “No Love,” which debuted on iTunes Nov. 3rd.

Following O’Brien’s performance, Jack and Jack took over the stage performing their hour-long set for their diverse fan base. Starting with their single “Distraction” from their most recent EP “Gone,” the band hyped up the crowd with a memorable introduction of anticipatory drum beats until the duo slowly walked out onto the stage and started to sing.

The crowd went wild and Gilinsky started off the show with his deep melodic voice to the track followed by Johnson’s rapid freestyle verses, while he slowly made his way around the stage interacting with the chanting fans who pressed against the front barricade.

Following the opening song, the duo gave the audience a preview of a new song off an upcoming project called “Au Natural.” This slow paced song emphasized the duo’s acoustic abilities with their strong and distinct vocals and meaningful lyrics about natural beauty which had the crowd swooning.

After this preview, the duo gave their “day one” fans a tribute to all of the old music they loved and cherished at the beginning of their music career. This dynamic compilation included “Flights,” “ColdHearted,” “Groove,” “Wildlife” and more. This had the crowd on their feet singing along with every word and the energy spread throughout the building.

Following the throwback songs, Gilinsky and Johnson paid homage to The Beatles with a cover while also remixing it with millennial artist Childish Gambino. This remix/cover had both adults and teenagers alike swaying their phones back and forth. Gilinsky’s smooth and engaging vocals were balanced by Johnson’s fast paced rapping, making its mark on the audience’s memory.

The slow song took made its way up to more of the songs off of the “Gone” EP called “Hurt People” and “2 Cigarettes.” These two deeply emotional songs about relationships and heartbreak had Gilinsky and Johnson performing in a trancelike state full of passion and intensity. Quiet sniffles and tears could be heard and seen by the audience who had such a powerful connection with the lyrics and the execution.

The duo followed this by the performance of their most recent single “Beg.” This vivacious song had the young fans jumping up and down and screaming at the top of their lungs. After an hour long energetic set, the duo ran off stage and the lights went down. The crowd began to chant and they rushed back onto the stage to perform their top selling platinum single “Like That” featuring Nate Maloley. Johnson and Gilinsky walked around the stage in rhythm with the melody while singing and interacting with the fans to create a memorable ending for the enormous crowd.

The duo thanked the fans for all of their support and said that New York City was the loudest crowd to date. If you ever have the chance to see Jack and Jack in concert, I would highly recommend spending $20 for a night full of great music by the duo who is climbing the pop charts all around the world.