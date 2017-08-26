Desmond scores as Hofstra plays to draw with Columbia

By Anders Jorstad — STAFF WRITER

The women’s soccer squad finally got the offense going, but it wasn’t enough to trump the Columbia Lions as the Hofstra Pride tied 1-1 in double-overtime.

It was truly a dead-even matchup the whole way through. Each team had 18 shots in the contest and no team had more than three more shots than their opponent in each period.

Both scores came in the first half. Columbia took the advantage on a 29th minute score from All-Ivy second teamer Amaris Hemmings on a pass from Caroline Militello.

Through the first 235 minutes of the season, Hofstra was cold offensively. Kristin Desmond picked her team up with a penalty kick goal to tie things up 1-1.

Following that, 75 minutes of scoreless soccer would pass — including two overtime periods. Hofstra freshman Sabrina Bryan led all players with five shot attempts.

It was a strong performance from the Hofstra defense, which allowed just seven shots on goal. Ashley Wilson allowed just one score and recorded six saves on the day.

But offense continues to be a problem for a Hofstra team that averaged 1.56 goals per contest last season. In 2016, the Pride defense was strong enough to carry the team to low-scoring victories.

Now, the team is seeking to replace the offense of Jill Mulholland, who scored 13 of the team’s 28 goals last season.

Hofstra moves to 0-2-1 after the tie with Columbia. The Pride continues its four-game road trip to start the season with a visit to Boston University. The team will get a chance to improve its offensive output against the Terriers, who have allowed at least one goal in each of their three contests on the season. The Pride is still seeking its first victory of the campaign.