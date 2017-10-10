Desmond’s unheralded leadership key for Pride

By Juliana Battaglia — STAFF WRITER

Kristin Desmond is closing in on what can arguably become her best season of soccer at Hofstra. As it currently stands, the starting forward leads the team with a career-high seven goals and 15 points, edging closer to her career high of 18.

Reflecting on Desmond’s performance this year, Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough believes that although she is a great player, she does not get nearly the attention that she deserves.

“She’s very underrated in my book. For four years she hasn’t received the accolades she truly deserves, but she keeps plugging away, she keeps working hard and she’s an extremely humble individual,” Riddiough said.

However, Desmond doesn’t mind being considered an underdog, as she enjoys using this as an incentive to push herself even harder. To her, what matters the most is not what she alone can achieve, but what the team as a whole can accomplish working together.

“I don’t necessarily need [accolades] to know if I’m performing well,” Desmond said. “[What’s] more important are the accolades we can achieve as a team … One of our mottos for the season is ‘We over me,’ and I think this sums up our team attitude well.”

After the disappointment of not making it into the playoffs last season, Desmond was determined to step up her game in the offseason – to which she attributes her success in scoring goals this season. However, she also credits her teammates with providing the key assists that she has been able to capitalize on.

“The team has done really well providing me with scoring opportunities, so hopefully I can continue putting the ball in the back of the net for them,” Desmond said.

She believes that the Pride’s cooperation on the field is inspired by the strong team chemistry that is present outside of soccer. Teammates participate in activities that help form bonds, which Desmond says is essential for any team to be able to collaborate in the games. “If it doesn’t work off the field, then it doesn’t work on the field,” Desmond said.

With the help of her teammates, Desmond feels much more confident on the field and especially in front of the goal, which is where it is certainly the most crucial.

At one point, she seriously considered competing professionally, but now she is much more focused on playing one game at a time. After she wraps up her career and graduates from Hofstra, Desmond plans to become an occupational therapist, as she enjoys providing aid to others.

“It’s rewarding helping others and watching them improve from the help you provided them,” Desmond said.

She wishes to continue her education to build her experience in this field. However, she isn’t quite ready to retire her cleats, as she hopes that she can continue to play in the future in some capacity.

“I’m hoping to find opportunities to carry on playing for as long as possible, while my body still lets me and I’m still enjoying it,” Desmond said.

Playing for Hofstra has been an integral part of her life for the past four years. She will miss making memories with her teammates on and off the field, and her presence will surely be missed in the Hofstra community.