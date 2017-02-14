Dorm Room Dish: Cracking down with pizza

As college students we all find ourselves scraping and crawling our way through the semesters just to get by. However, sometimes these trials and tribulations offer more obstructions than mere all-nighters and final exams.

Working a job and attending school for most students is unrealistic, which leaves us strapped for cash. There are also only so many dining options on campus, which leaves students tired of the same thing everyday. Luckily, this edition of dorm room dish provides Hofstra students with an easy way to keep both their stomachs and wallets filled: pizza crackers.

Step One: The Crackers

Making pizza crackers only requires three easy steps. The first step, and arguably the most important, is deciding which crackers you want to use. The safest option would be saltine crackers. Saltine crackers are a good option for a novice who is indulging in pizza crackers for the first time. However, if you were feeling adventurous, the best option would be to use Ritz crackers. While they are slightly higher in sodium, sugar and calories, they provide the snack with an extra kick of sweetness. Once you have decided on your crackers, line as many as you want on a microwavable plate.

Step Two: The Ketchup

The second step for pizza crackers requires the chef to squirt ketchup onto the crackers. There really is no discussion of what brand of ketchup you should be using for pizza crackers. Heinz ketchup is the only way to go for this easy snack. Of course, there are alternatives for people who don’t want to be bound by simplicity of ketchup. A combination of ketchup and mayonnaise mixed together results in a tangy twist for your taste buds. Also, on more than one occasion, buffalo sauce has been placed on the cracker for a blazing burst that certainly isn’t for the faint hearted.

Step Three: The Cheese

The third and final step to creating pizza crackers is sprinkling cheese on top of the crackers and your choice of sauce. Whatever you do, do not use sliced cheese. Sliced cheese is egregiously thin for this snack and using it would completely throw off the entire ketchup to cheese ratio. You’ll basically be eating a cracker with ketchup on it. The two best selections for cheese are either mozzarella cheese or actual pizza cheese. Cheddar is an acceptable decision, however too much of it will drown out the sharp ketchup taste that is essential for pizza crackers.

Step Four: Microwave and Eat!

After all your hard work and imperative decisions on assembling the snack, all you have to do is microwave for a minute and 30 seconds. It probably is best to stick with the microwave and not the oven, as the entire purpose of this snack is its ability to be assembled quickly. The quality of taste also doesn’t differ much from either the oven or the microwave. Once you think it’s hot enough to eat, then snack away!