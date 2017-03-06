Dorm Room Dish: Deep-dish delish

You love Chipotle and you love pizza. Have you been able to find a way to combine them yet? With this deep-dish taco pizza recipe, you’ll be able to have your favorite Mexican and Italian foods all on one plate.

What you’ll need:

For the pizza dough*:

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. salt

1 tbsp. sugar

1 cup warm water

2 1/4 tsp. active dry yeast

For the topping:

Small package of ground beef

1 15 oz. can pinto beans

1 packet taco seasoning

1 cup salsa

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

To make pizza dough:

1. Combine warm water, sugar and yeast in bowl until mixture turns foamy (about five minutes).

2. Mix flour and salt in separate bowl.

3. Add olive oil to yeast mixture and then add mixture to bowl with flour and salt.

4. Knead by hand in bowl and add to separate bowl lined with olive oil.

5. Cover in plastic and let sit for one hour.

*Pre-made pizza dough can be bought wherever supermarket goods are sold.

To make topping:

1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Line pan with non-stick cooking spray or butter.

3. Mix taco seasoning into beef and cook in pan on stovetop until beef is no longer pink.

4. Press dough into greased (with butter or non-stick cooking spray) 13-by-9-inch pan.

5. Combine beans and salsa and spread over dough.

6. Top with cooked beef mixture.

7. Sprinkle cheese over top.

8. Bake on lower rack for 15 to 18 minutes.

9. Let cool for five minutes.