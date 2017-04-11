Dorm Room Dish: Oreo Pudding Crumble

Your favorite dessert just got 10 times better. With this easy no-bake recipe, you’ll have a delicious Oreo treat in just three hours.

You will need:

1 package of Oreos

1/2 stick of butter

One 8 ounce package of cream cheese (room temperature)

1 package of vanilla instant pudding (do not make pudding separately)

One 8 ounce container of Cool Whip

3 cups of milk

1 cup of sugar

1 9-by-13-inch dish

To make:

1. Crush 25 Oreos and line the bottom of your dish.

2. Melt the butter and pour over the crushed Oreos.

3. In a mixer combine pudding powder, sugar, cream cheese and milk. Remember, don’t make the pudding. Just add the powder to this mixture. Mix until thick.

4. Fold Cool Whip into mixture.

5. Pour over Oreos.

6. Crush remaining Oreos and sprinkle on top.

7. Chill dish in refrigerator for a minimum of three hours before serving.