Fringes and tassels and bell sleeves ‘Oh my’ Tips for updating your fall wardrobe

By Sarah Hanlon

SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

For most college students, if given the choice between dressing on-trend for class or getting an extra fifteen minutes of sleep in the morning, sleep will most likely win the daily battle.

On days when you’ve got lectures, club meetings, papers due and naps to enjoy, fashion is probably the last thing on your mind.

However, you don’t have to sacrifice your style among the countless other things stacked on your plate.

This fall, these fashionable items are easier than ever to find and wear on campus without sacrificing your time or looking like you’re trying too hard to be fashionable.

Here are five campus-approved fall fashion trends that you need in your closet.

Fringe & Tassels

Fringe and tassels were a major trend for summer – and neither are going away any time soon.

While fringe and tassels may be daunting at first, you can start to incorporate them into your wardrobe by looking for bags with fringe along the bottom, tassel earring or shirts that have fringe or tassels along the hem.

Not only is this style fun and playful, it’ll make you stand out on campus in a good way.

Burgundy

If you’ve got a closet full of black, this fall is the perfect time to expand your color palette. This burnt red color will mesh perfectly with the changing leaves and the inevitable Pumpkin Spice Latte that will make its way into your hands between classes.

Take on the changing seasons and add this runway approved color to your closet to switch things up.

Bell Sleeves

Look at any fashion blogger’s Instagram feed, and you’ll probably find a bell-sleeved top within the first few pictures.

Statement sleeves are easy to shop for and easy to wear on campus. This hot fad can be found in all your favorite stores, from Forever 21 to J. Crew.

If you’re looking to ease into adding more diverse pieces to your wardrobe, look for tops with a bell sleeve that begins at your elbow. The bigger the bell, the bigger the statement.

Ruffles

If bell sleeves don’t fit your taste but you still like the idea of statement sleeves, look for t-shirts with ruffled cap sleeves or long-sleeved shirts with ruffle around the wrist cuff.

No matter your taste, statement sleeves are a fun way to add flair to an otherwise ordinary outfit.

Sleepwear

Remember trying to sneak off to school in your pajamas when you were younger? Your dreams are coming true – sleepwear is a major trend that’s dominating the runway and the streets.

To ease into this bolder trend, try tucking a silk and lace camisole into jeans and accessorizing with jewelry and comfortable flats.

If you want to go for a bolder pajama-inspired look, buy a button up pajama shirt and leave it unbuttoned with a plain white t-shirt underneath.

Add your favorite pair of pants, or to take it a step further and buy matching pajama pants with your favorite slip on sneakers.

This trend takes the “just rolled out of bed” look to the next level – not only is it easy, it’s comfortable too.

Millennial Pink

Whether or not you liked this pastel hue before it got its reputation with millennials, it’s here to stay.

Think of this color like a neutral, not a statement. Whether it be pale pink blazers, peasant blouses, skirts or flats, pair it with another favorite neutral piece like dark wash jeans, a gray cardigan or a cream-colored top.

If you want to make more of a statement, look for a bolder, printed accent with a hint of millennial pink in it and pair it with a solid pale pink piece to pull out the color.

The thing about millennial pink that makes it campus-appropriate is its versatility and subtleness. You can experiment with prints and color without going out of your comfort zone.

You’ll be surprised how good you feel when you walk around campus in clothes that feel good and are trendy too.

Even if you’re loyal to your trusty jeans-and-a-t-shirt look for day-to-day outfits, try incorporating a few of these fall trends into your closet.