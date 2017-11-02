“Future Friends” Takes Acapella to a Whole New Level

By Casey Clark

An energetic and vibrant duo of Pentatonix fame, Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying of “Superfruit” will be your newest musical obsession. Superfruit has been taking over the music scene within the past year with their feel-good anthems that have climbed the charts.

Starting their career in a capella group Pentatonix after winning The Sing Off in 2011, Grassi and Hoying rose to fame alongside group members Kevin Olusola, Avi Kaplan and Kirstin Maldonado.

The group started off posting covers of different pop songs onto their YouTube channel ranging from “Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye to “Can’t Hold Us” by Mackelmore, both of which have racked up 61 million and 81 million views respectively.

Pentatonix, the original group of Grassi and Hoying, won a Grammy for their self-titled album – which was at the top of the Billboard charts in 2015. Pentatonix has become popular for their Christmas album and copious covers of popular songs on YouTube. Earlier this year, it was announced that Kaplan would be leaving the group and shortly after Maldonado followed, stating that she would be working on solo projects in addition to the group.

“Superfruit” was originally a comedy channel on YouTube where fans could stay connected with Grassi and Hoying by watching their videos, but it has not been until recently in which the two have begun to release music on their own.

Grassi and Hoying released their two-part EP collection, “Future Friends,” this past September which in total has 16 songs inspired by various artists from Beyoncé to Jazmine Sullivan. The songs off of “Future Friends” will have you dancing non-stop with their upbeat songs “Vacation,” “How You Feelin’” and “Imaginary Parties,” just to name a few.

Alongside many of the songs on “Future Friends,” Grassi and Hoying wanted to have music videos that would take viewers through their relationship as friends. The music videos provide a way for the viewer to get an inside look into their lives and the creative direction in which the duo wanted to take their music and visuals.

In an interview with Huffington Post, Hoying said, “I feel like our friendship is so bright and upbeat and colorful. We wanted to give that look in our videos. We wanted to be fun and free and liberated.”

The music video for “Vacation” portrays the use of bright colors on their clothing and envisions city life showcasing the duo’s vibrant and lively personalities. In addition to “Future Friends,” Grassi and Hoying have continued their typical videos on their YouTube channel ranging from having insects crawl on their faces to taking a trip back to their childhood and going into a ball pit.

Grassi and Hoying will be joining Pentatonix on tour this winter on their Christmas tour, where they will be traveling across the country from Chicago to New York City and taking over the stage with their lovely arrangements of beloved holiday songs.