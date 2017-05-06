Hallam and Irons shine in doubleheader split at Drexel

The Hofstra softball team split a doubleheader on Saturday in Philadelphia, PA against the Drexel Dragons. The Pride is now 24-21 overall and 10-8 in Colonial Athletic Association play, good for third place in the conference. Hofstra’s win in game two guarantees the Pride a spot in the CAA tournament.

In game one, the Pride lost to the Dragons 5-4. Hofstra held a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but allowed three runs.

Kristin Hallam went 3-for-4 while scoring a run in the first inning of game one. Lacey Clark had two hits of her own, including a solo homerun in the sixth inning to give the Pride a 4-0 lead.

Sarah Cornell started game one and pitched 6.2 innings while giving up seven hits, five runs, and striking out seven batters. She earned the loss in the endeavor, dropping her record to 16-10 this season.

The team bounced back in game two, beating down on the Dragons. The Pride took game two by a score of 10-0 in a five-inning game.

“You look at how your team responds to adversity,” said Hofstra head coach Larissa Anderson. “Disappointing loss in the first game…but you sit back and look at how your team responds.”

Alyssa Irons was in the circle for game two and was dominant, shutting out Drexel and only giving up two hits in five innings pitched. She also struck out four Dragons and earned the win. Her record is now 6-8 this year.

“Irons had a great outing, tremendous outing,” Anderson said. “She had unbelievable command today.”

The Pride offense gave Irons plenty of run support from the start. Hofstra scored five runs in the first inning and that set the tone for the rest of the game.

After Kristin Hallam scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, Sarah Edwards doubled, scoring Nikki Michalowski and Brittany Allocca. Lacey Clark hit a sacrifice fly to score Edwards and, to finish off the inning, Kaitlyne Musa doubled, sending Megan Patierno home.

Musa hit a two-run homerun in the third inning and Allocca hit her own two-run homerun in the fourth inning.

Hallam went 2-for-3 with a walk and three stolen bases, including a stolen base at home plate in the second inning.

“Hallam had a day,” Anderson said. “Very, very good outing. I’m very impressed with her.”

The Pride finishes the series against the Dragons on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.