Hallam’s hot bat leads Pride past Drexel, securing #2 seed in CAA tourney

The Hofstra Pride softball team secured a series victory in the final game of the regular season with a 10-2 win over Drexel in five innings. Hofstra split a double-header against the Dragons Saturday afternoon. The Pride improved to 11-8 in conference play with the victory and locked up the second seed in the upcoming Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

Hofstra jolted out to a lead right away in the top of the first inning against Drexel’s starter Tara Konopka. The Pride plated three runs, which was all it needed to hold off the Dragons in game three of the series. Hofstra scored in every inning except for the second.

Freshman shortstop Kristin Hallam had a terrific day at the plate in the win, going 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, a triple, and a stolen base. The outing capped off her 14-game hitting streak and was her ninth multi-hit game during that stretch. Her season batting average rose from .296 to .375 over the course of the streak.

Nikki Michalowski also had a good game with the bat. She went 2-for-3 with two RBI and her fourth long ball of the season. She ends the season on an 11-game hitting streak.

Pride freshman pitcher Alyssa Irons spun a gem with five innings of one-run ball, striking out eight and walking none. The eight strikeouts were a career high for the freshman, who delivered the Pride both wins against Drexel this weekend.

Irons allowed just a 0.60 ERA over her last three outings. Her hot stretch has made up for Hofstra ace Sarah Cornell’s recent struggles on the hill. Hofstra head coach Larissa Anderson will have a tough decision when choosing who will start the first game of the CAA tournament this week.

The freshmen-led pitching staff still has to test its might in the CAA tournament, which begins on Wednesday with an opening series against the College of Charleston.

Hofstra is the superior team record-wise, but got swept by the Cougars just over a week ago. The Hofstra offense faltered in that series, failing to score more than one run in any of the three games. Now the offense is coming off two straight 10-run outings, which could propel the Pride to better fortunes in the tournament. First pitch in Harrisonburg, Virginia is set for 1:30 p.m.