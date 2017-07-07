Hofstra basketball’s Greer set to transfer

Hofstra basketball forward Tyquone Greer will be leaving the program, transferring to Ferris State University after just one season with the Pride.

The news – first reported by recruiting websites Verbal Commits and JUCO Advocate – was confirmed in a statement by Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich, issued to The Chronicle on Thursday afternoon.

“We thank Ty for his contributions to the Hofstra basketball program and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Mihalich said in his statement.

Greer arrived at Hofstra last season after two standout years spent at Daytona State College, a junior college in Florida.

The 6-foot-6-inch forward started in 16 games for the Pride this past season, including 15 in a row, after coming off the bench in Hofstra’s season-opening win over Coppin State University. Greer averaged 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in just under 18 minutes a game.

The second half of the season saw Greer take on more of a supporting role, primarily coming off the bench during Hofstra’s Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) schedule as the Pride shifted to a smaller, faster lineup. By the end of the season, Greer’s minutes had dropped off significantly, and he was held scoreless in the last five games of the regular season.

Greer, who will be in his senior year of eligibility, is heading to Big Rapids, Michigan, to join the Bulldogs of Ferris State – a Division II program. The Bulldogs went 28-5 last season en route to winning the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) championship, and earned a trip to the NCAA Division II Tournament.