Hofstra can’t overcome errors in straight-set loss to Towson

By Chris Detwiler — STAFF WRITER

The Hofstra volleyball team was shutout by Towson University in straight sets, 3-0 on Friday, Oct. 27. The set scores were 25-23, 26-24 and 25-18.

“It’s just a tough loss,” said Hofstra head coach Emily Mansur. “We couldn’t get people into the game and it’s my job to figure out why.”

The Pride got out to a quick 7-0 lead in the first set, but the Tigers would come back to eventually tie it at 13. The first set was back-and-forth at 22 apiece, but Towson posted three of the last four points to take the first set.

The second set was more of the same with 15 tie scores in the set. The last would be at 24-24, but Towson then notched the final two kills to take set number two at 26-24.

The third set was also highly contested but Towson picked up the final five points to win the third set and the match.

The Pride led in blocks and aces but also errors. The Tigers led in kills, points, total attacks and assists. Hofstra and Towson were close to one another in most team statistics. However, the Tigers posted a much better 30.1 hitting percentage to the Pride’s 24.2 percent.

Towson’s Olivia Finckel had the match-high of 14 kills to go with three blocks. Annie Ertz also had eight kills and nine digs.

Hofstra sophomore Laura Masciullo tallied 11 kills and nine assists. Masciullo has double-digit kills in 18 matches this season.

Sophomore Luisa Sydlik notched 31 assists and nine digs. The German native has had double-digit assists in all 25 matches this season.

Pride freshman Sanne Maring notched six blocks, just one off her season-high. Hofstra’s all-time record against Towson is now 43-16.

The Pride fell to 6-5 in CAA play and 14-11 overall. The Towson Tigers improved to 8-3 in CAA play and 22-3 overall. Hofstra and Towson now sit No. 5 and No. 3 respectively in the CAA.

Hofstra will play its final home match of the season, marking senior day for the Pride Sunday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. against the University of Delaware.