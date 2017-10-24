Hofstra clinches CAA tourney berth in OT thriller

By Jordan Sawyer — STAFF WRITER

The Hofstra men’s soccer team capped off Colonial Athletic Association conference play in dramatic fashion with a 2-1 overtime victory over the University of North Carolina at Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Hofstra soccer stadium.

UNCW entered the game in second place with 12 points while Hofstra began in fifth with 10 points in the conference standings. The Pride leapfrogged the Seahawks with their win, marking a sixth consecutive CAA tournament appearance.

Early Pride pressure hindered the Seahawks from creating any offensive opportunities until the fifth minute of play.

Both sides traded off possessions as physical play ensued midway through the first half, with the Pride’s Sean Nealis picking up a yellow card in the 25th minute. The foul was followed by a high-arching Seahawk shot sailing slightly over the goalpost.

UNCW nearly broke the scoreless seal in the 41st minute on a shot from Joel Bylander, but Alex Ashton provided an excellent save, leaping to knock the ball away one-handed.

Each team headed into their locker room after a scoreless first half with six shots, two on goal.

The Seahawks took control offensively early on in the second half but the Pride back line allowed miniscule breathing room.

Hofstra looked to get on the board in the 54th minute as a strike from Danny Elliott was saved and sent to the head of Meshack Eshun Addy for another shot, but was blocked by a UNCW defender. In the 61st minute, UNCW broke the scoreless knot as Ashton saved a Julio Moncada strike which was rebounded by Phillip Goodrum and put into the back of the net.

The deficit did not dissipate the Pride’s demeanor as the leg of senior Mani Walcott delivered an equalizer in the 80th minute. Walcott picked up his first goal of the season after rebounding a shot made by Luke Brown to make it 1-1 with 10 minutes to play.

“I think it really gave us a good boost. Our tails were up and we were after them. We wanted to win the game not just tie it,” said Hofstra head coach Richard Nuttall.

After 90 minutes of play, the Pride headed into their seventh overtime of the season and fifth in conference play. The previous six overtime appearances all resulted in a draw.

Brown gave the team its first overtime win of the season after firing a seven-yard strike past the Seahawks goalkeeper off a cross from Jon Fraser.

Hofstra concluded conference play with a lone loss for the second consecutive year, finishing with a 3-1-4 record.

“We got three wins, four ties and a loss so I’m proud of that … I think it guarantees that we’re in the playoffs now,” Nuttall said.

The Pride currently sits at second place in the conference standings and are guaranteed to finish within the top four.

Hofstra will face off against in-state opponent Binghamton University in Vestal, New York, on Wednesday, Oct. 25 before finishing off the season against Brown University at home on Halloween night.