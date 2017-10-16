Hofstra clinches top seed, remains unbeaten with win over Elon

By Jordan Sawyer – STAFF WRITER

The Hofstra women’s soccer team clinched the number one seed in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament after claiming the regular season championship with a 2-0 win over conference challenger Elon University Phoenix on senior day Sunday at Hofstra Soccer Stadium.

“To clinch number one, especially after last year (4-5 in conference play), it tastes sweet,” said Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough.

The eight seniors added to their 50-23-6 all-time record while earning the rights to host the conference semifinals and conference championship for the second time in their careers.

“These (seniors) have given a blueprint for the future of Hofstra. They’ve acted in exemplary manner, professional, focused, disciplined, hard-working, selfless, and when you have a senior class who are willing to do that, it just carries the rest of the team and they deserve more credit than anybody for this season,” Riddiough said.

In the seventh minute, Elon came up short on their best opportunity of the day as Reena Wichmann sent a line drive kick off and over the crossbar.

The Phoenix took their second and final shot of the first half 10 minutes later on a free kick sent straight to Jenna Borresen for her only save of the half.

Hofstra took control offensively in the 23th minute as star senior Kristin Desmond created multiple opportunities for herself in a two minute span. The first shot went just wide of the goal as the other was blocked by an Elon defender.

In the 36th minute, the Pride put away the soccer ball and began playing pinball. Bella Richards fired a shot off the post that ricocheted to Rhian Cleverly who put it off the post and back to Richards. The second attempt for Richards was blocked by an Elon defender before the fourth and final shot of the possession slipped through to the back of the net. Richards’ second goal of the season gave Hofstra a 1-0 lead.

After a stalwart defensive display from both sides in the first half, the Pride took a one-goal lead with them into the break, outshooting Elon 10-2.

Back-to-back corner kicks to begin the second half led to a blocked shot from Emily Hulbert as the Pride looked to pick up where they left off.

Hofstra allowed nearly no traffic in the box due to stout defensive play from their stellar back line.

The Phoenix didn’t record their second shot on goal until the 64th minute of the game on a shot from Hannah Doherty giving Ashley Wilson her first save of the game.

Lucy Shepherd added on an insurance goal in the 83rd minute to give Hofstra a 2-0 lead. Desmond crossed the ball to Shepherd in the goalmouth who collided with the goalkeeper and snuck the ball past her for her third goal of the season.

“A lot of kids would back out of that, especially freshman, Sheps didn’t. She stepped in, she knew she was gonna get smacked but she wanted to score and put the game away and she did fantastically,” Riddiough said.

The freshman class has scored at least one goal in each of the last five games, including both scores today.

Overall, Hofstra has outscored their opponents 20-2 over their 11-game unbeaten streak

“This team doesn’t (think it’s going to be easy), they know they’re coming to work. They put the boots on before the game and they’re ready for ninety minutes to battle,” Riddiough said.

The Pride will look to finish conference play unbeaten for the first time since 2010 as they go up against The College of Charleston on Sunday in South Carolina.