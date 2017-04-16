Hofstra falls to Delaware in first of three-game series

Despite the early lead, Hofstra fell to the University of Delaware 8-4 in the series opener on Friday at Bob Hannah Stadium in Newark, Delaware.

Hofstra’s Steven Foster, David Leiderman, Brad Witkowski and Mikey Riesner each had two hits in the losing effort – Foster’s 14th multi-hit game this season. Vito Friscia extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 15 games.

The Pride got out to an early lead, thanks to a RBI double by Foster scoring Tom Archer. Hofstra added onto the lead with Leiderman’s two-run home run in the third inning for his first of the season.

Delaware’s offense responded with Doug Trimble’s RBI double in the bottom half of the third. The Fightin’ Blue Hens tacked on four more runs in the fourth. Calvin Scott hit a RBI triple to score Nick Patten. Diaz Nardo then singled to score Scott. Later in the inning, Teddy Cillis walked Jordan Glover with the bases loaded. Then, Jeremy Ake hit an infield single to finish the scoring and lead 5-3.

Hofstra bounced back with one run, thanks to Riesner driving in Witkowski in the fifth. The RBI single extends Riesner’s team lead in RBIs with 22.

Hofstra’s run production ended there as Delaware put up two runs in the seventh on Brian Mayer’s two-RBI double, ending Cillis’ day on the mound. Delaware would get one more run in the eighth on Ake’s RBI double off of Hofstra’s Matt Weissheier.

Cillis went six and two-third innings, giving up seven runs on 11 hits and notching five strikeouts and seven walks in the loss. Cillis’ record now stands at 0-6.

Delaware’s starting pitcher Nick Spadafino went five innings, giving up 10 hits and four runs, and picking up his third win of the season.

The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. Jorge Marrero gets the start against Delaware’s Brandon Walter. Marrero sits on a 1-4 record with a 5.49 ERA heading into Saturday, while Walter has a 3-5 record and a 3.75 ERA.