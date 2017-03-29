Hofstra picks up midweek victory over LIU Post

Hofstra picked up a 3-1 victory Wednesday over the LIU Post Pioneers. The Pride’s Brad Witkowski went 3-3 with two doubles and Vito Friscia went 3-4 with a RBI double. Witkowski is swinging a hot bat, hitting .667 in his last fifteen at-bats. Vinny Costello and David Leiderman would get the other two hits for the Pride.

Tuesday’s game against Manhattan College was cancelled after rain drenched University Field, but Hofstra acted quickly to work Wednesday’s game against local Division II school LIU Post into the schedule.

The Pioneers got the scoring started in the third inning with Sal Geraci driving in Rob Andreoli on a sacrifice fly. But Hofstra answered back in the fourth thanks to a RBI walk drawn by Leiderman and a Teddy Cillis fielder’s choice, putting the Pride ahead 2-1.

The score stayed the same until Friscia connected on a RBI double in the eight inning to tack on an insurance run.

Witkowski got the start for the Pride on the mound and pitched two scoreless innings on top of his offensive performance. Tall right-hander Seamus Brazill relieved Witkowski, going two innings and only giving up one run to earn the win. James Beasley would also go two scoreless innings. Matt Weissheier pitched one and two-thirds innings until Chris Weiss relieved him to earn his first save of the season.

For the Pioneers, starting pitcher Chris Anderson picks up the loss throwing three and a third innings and giving up two runs, one of them earned. LIU Post’s Kenny Daley and Anthony Valiga tallied two hits apiece in the losing effort.

Hofstra improves its overall record to 7-16 while LIU Post drops to 10-11.

Hofstra battles #14 St. Johns this weekend, playing two games at St. John’s and one game at home. St. John’s record is 19-2 and the Red Storm is currently on a seven-game winning streak. Friday’s game is being played on the road, with first pitch set for 3 p.m.