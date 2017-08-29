Hofstra shut out by sixth-ranked Maryland in first loss of season

By Nico Bermudez — STAFF WRITER

The Hofstra Pride men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season by a score of 2-0 to the sixth-ranked University of Maryland Terrapins on Monday night.

Within the first four minutes of the match, the Terrapins were given the lead thanks to a costly own goal by the Pride. The Terps scored an insurance goal in the 58th minute as Gordon Wild sent a free kick to the back of the net from about 25 yards out.

The Pride couldn’t get much going throughout the game as the Maryland defense stood strong. Hofstra failed to get even a single shot off in the first half. In the second half, the Pride took three shots with only one being on goal. Maryland, on the other hand, managed to get eleven shots off, seven on goal.

The Pride goalkeeper, Alex Ashton, put together a five save performance for the second straight game; he now has three five save performances in his career.

Throughout the first two games of a tough four game road trip to start the season, the Pride stands at 1-1-0. After a performance like this, the Pride will look to come out strong offensively in the team’s next game.

The trip continues against another very formidable opponent in the University of Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Cavaliers, ranked 13th in the nation, will be the second straight matchup for the Pride against a top-15 team.