Hofstra tripped up by unbeaten Yale in 2-OT thriller

Two goals in two halves were not enough for the Hofstra women’s soccer team to spoil Yale’s undefeated season, losing to the Bulldogs 3-2 in double overtime at Hofstra Soccer Stadium Monday night.

Yale’s perfect season continues, improving to 5-0 overall, while Hofstra’s record falls to 2-3-1.

“I thought it was just a good game and anybody could’ve won it in the end,” Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough said.

On a windy night, both offenses had to fight Mother Nature along with each squad’s respective defenders.

Despite the win, Yale had not tallied a score until the 62nd minute, taking advantage of a shot ricocheted off the right post of Hofstra’s net. Just two minutes later, the Bulldogs tacked on another goal off a free kick. Both shots were assisted by Michelle Alozie.

Outside of those two minutes, Coach Riddiough thought the Pride defense played yet another tough match.

“They’re making everything difficult for any forward…I thought the girls were fantastic again,” he said.

Hofstra has allowed nine goals in six matches this season, including two of them going into double overtime.

Hofstra struck first in the opening half off the foot of Kristin Desmond, a laser from 20 yards out over the outreached Yale goaltender. Desmond, who was named Gohofstra.com Student-Athlete of the Week a few days ago, now has three goals this Fall.

“I thought Kristin Desmond was on fire today. From watching the ballgame she was unstoppable. When she’s like that, you always give yourself a chance to win the game,” Coach Riddiough said.

Jenn Buoncore knotted it all up at 2-2 in the 67th minute, her first tally of the year.

Yale outnumbered the Pride in total shots, besting Hofstra 18-10 overall and 9-4 in shots on target.

Though allowing three goals on the night, Hofstra goalkeeper Ashley Wilson logged six saves. Her season total has jumped to 30, which sits second in the conference.

Desmond led the way in total shots with five while notching three on goal.

For Yale, Alozie compiled eight for the match and Noelle Higginson finished with four.

The Pride returns to action for another home match September 8 against Fordham University at 7 p.m.