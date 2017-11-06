Hofstra’s comeback falls just short in five-set loss to Elon

By Nico Bermudez — STAFF WRITER

In what would have completed a spectacular comeback, the Pride fell short in set number five against the Elon Phoenix. After getting themselves into a 2-0 set deficit, the Pride took over sets three and four. In set five, the Phoenix came out on top by a score of 15-12 to take the victory.

The Pride came out and put on an outstanding performance – they led in nearly all the major statistics. They had more points, kills, aces and assists than the Phoenix, but trailed in blocks and digs.

Laura Masciullo was again nothing short of brilliant, as she put on a 20-kill performance to go along with 17 digs. This was Masciullo’s highest number of recorded digs on the season – her next highest came back on Oct. 15, when she recorded 12.

Countering her was Sydney Busa of the Phoenix. Busa had a total of 16 kills and 19 digs. Her downfall was her 11 attack errors. Even though she scored the most points for her team, she struggled with her control.

Scoring her team-high eighth double-double of the season, Luisa Sydlik continues to be the most consistent player for the Pride. Sydlik was traveling all over the floor, setting up her teammates 49 times throughout the match. She even put on a stellar defensive performance, tallying 16 digs.

The two sophomores, Masciullo and Sydlik, have consistently been the two focal points for the Hofstra offense. Despite their strong performances, they fell to the team they defeated three sets to none earlier in the season.

With only three matches remaining on the season, the Pride stand at 15-12 overall and 7-6 in conference play. The team is a lock to make the CAA tournament, but look to move higher up in the standings in hopes of hosting a tournament game.

Their next game is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 5, at the College of William & Mary. The Pride took down the Tribe in their first meeting of the season three sets to two.