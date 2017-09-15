Hofstra’s defense continues to shine in another shutout victory

By PJ Potter — SPORTS EDITOR

Kristin Desmond’s 53rd minute goal was all the Hofstra women’s soccer team needed to edge out Stony Brook in an always intense cross-Island battle, defeating the Seawolves 1-0 at LaValle Stadium Thursday night.

The Pride once again outshot their opponent by an eye-popping margin, tallying 16 total for the match over Stony Brook’s seven. Hofstra fired 10 on target while limiting Stony Brook to just two.

“We should’ve put more goals in. But then, when you play a good team [that is] well-coached, they’re going to send more numbers forward and we panicked,” Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough said. “They [Stony Brook] played hard.”

The match began with tensions running high in the Stony Brook air. Both squads were tabbed with two fouls in the opening 10 minutes, which quickly awoke the Hofstra Pride.

Following the fouls, Coach Riddiough’s lineup notched five shots and one corner kick within a six-minute span, but Stony Brook goalkeeper Sofia Manner stood tough and recorded three saves to keep the match knotted at nil-nil.

No further action occurred until the latter half, when Sabrina Bryan found Desmond for her fourth score of the season for the eventual-game winner. Bryan’s assist was her second on the year.

The Pride defense was once again a steel curtain in the box, sealing Hofstra’s fourth shutout in five matches.

“They’re being tremendous. They’re recognizing when to press and when not to press,” Coach Riddiough said.

Hofstra is now 4-3-2 in 2017 and 4-1-1 over their last six matches, outscoring the opposition 10-4 over this period.

“I think we’re playing to the system we want. I think the girls have bought into it now,” Coach Riddiough said.

For the match, Desmond, Bryan and Bella Richards all took three shots with two on net. Jenn Buoncore and Monique Iannella pushed for two shots each as well.

For the Seawolves, Sam Goodwin led the way with two shots on goal.

On the goalkeeping end, Jenna Borresen and Ashley Wilson grabbed one save each for the Pride. Stony Brook’s Manner was busy in between the sticks all night, picking up nine saves.

Next on Hofstra’s slate is a road match against the University of Delaware to open up conference play, a 7 p.m. start on September 21 in Newark, DE.