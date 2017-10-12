Hofstra’s offense wakes up in rout of Drexel

By Jordan Sawyer — STAFF WRITER

The Hofstra men’s soccer team rode a wave of momentum into Philadelphia for Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) contender Drexel University Dragons, collecting consecutive wins for the first time all season.

The Pride scored multiple goals for the first time all year behind budding star sophomore Oscar Ramsey who netted two tallies. Ramsey also had the lone goal in Hofstra’s 1-0 win over Delaware.

The Pride came out of the gate hunting down the ball like it was a zebra. Hofstra wasted no time firing the first shot on goal a minute into the game.

The Dragons’ inability to create pressure at midfield allowed for the Pride flank to attack early and often. The first five shots for the Pride came up empty.

In the 20th minute, Danny Elliott sent a long and low cross through the defense to senior classmate Jon Fraser who poked it off the post and past Drexel’s goalkeeper Jacob Jordan. Fraser’s goal was the first of the game and the first of his collegiate career.

Drexel didn’t record their first shot until midway through the first half. Sebastien Cabral’s header led to Alex Ashton’s first and only save of the night.

With 18 minutes to play in the first half, Hofstra capitalized on a Drexel defensive mishap leading to a break for Luke Brown. The former CAA Rookie of the Year sent a cross to a speeding Ramsay who put the ball behind the goalie for his second goal in as many games.

The Pride took a multiple-goal lead with them into the locker room. Hofstra outshot Drexel 9-4 in the first half.

After a first half dampened with defensive breakdowns, Drexel came out with a spark in the second half. The Dragons fired off two shots in the first three minutes, one being a header off the post.

In the 54th minute, Drexel diminished a two-goal deficit by taking advantage of an Alex Ashton misplayed ball. Freshman forward Laolo Daranjo found the back of an empty net for the first goal of his young collegiate career.

The one-goal lead for Hofstra lasted only seven minute, as Ramsay would put the icing on the cake with his second goal of the game. A low cross from teammate Meshack Eshun Addy deflected by Drexel defenders in the box led to a straight shot from Ramsay that sizzled past Jordan to give the Pride a 3-1 lead.

Offense had been the best defense for the Pride throughout the game as they outshot the Dragons 19 (10 on goal) to nine (two on goal). Luke Brown stuffed the stat sheet with five shots, two on goal, and one assist. Danny Elliott followed up with four shots, two on goal, and one assist as well.

Hofstra currently sits in second place in the CAA standings as the only unbeaten team in conference play. The Pride face preseason favorite William and Mary on Saturday, Oct. 14 in Williamsburg, Virginia.