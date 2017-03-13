Horoscopes: What do your stars say?

Aries (March 21 – April 20): An enchanting planet lineup appearing in your sign this month will lead to a lively and productive next couple of weeks for you, Aries. This success will cause positive changes in both your social and career sectors. Allow your creativity to flow as you prepare for an exciting birthday celebration and productive year ahead.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21): Yes, Taurus! March is bringing you confidence that would cause even Kanye to be impressed. Occurring primarily during March 8-25, an increase in energy, initiative and self-assertion will lead to the ego boost you need to make big advances in all areas of your life. Make the most of this time to envision exactly what it is that you want for the year to come; dream it, and you will receive it!

Gemini (May 21 – June 21): Major drama and confrontation could be in the works this month, Gemini. Watch out for how you interact with others and how they may interpret your clever wit. Uranus comes to the rescue on the 24th. This planet intervenes at just the right time bringing stability in your relationships sector, both romantic and platonic. Dedicate this time to make up for any hard feelings caused in the beginning of the month.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Ah, Cancer, some exciting changes are coming to you this month. You will be in an adventurous mood and ready for whatever life may throw your way. Take advantage of this liveliness as Mercury enters Aries mid-month, illuminating your sectors of fame and fortune. A fresh start to any social or career goals you have are on the horizon.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Emotions may run high this month for you, Leo. With the sun’s conjunction to Neptune, your intuition and empathy to other’s feelings will be heightened. This sensitivity may surprise you at first, but acknowledging that it is a gift and not a curse will help ground you during its overwhelming moments. Make sure to reach out to a friend or family member that may be struggling during this time.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Unpredictability is the theme here, Virgo. Taking shape in the beginning of the month, the sun will meet with Neptune causing whimsical romances, or just plain confusion. You never know what you are going to get with this planet, and it is best to just go with the flow for a while. Keep an open mind to new opportunities, such as publishing or internship offers.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Keep your eye on the prize this month, Libra! March will have you on a tightrope juggling a complicated love life with other time and energy-consuming responsibilities. While having difficulty staying balanced is rarely an issue for your sign, you may find yourself getting caught up in the tensions. No stress though! Staying calm, cool and collected is the motto for this month. Push through these obstacles and you will be guided on the right path for when things stabilize more towards the end of the month.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Mercury’s retrograde that began last December has been influencing you to reminisce and dwell on your past lately. Old friends or lovers may reappear this month to continue where you left off. Enjoy the love and affection you deserve, but in a time where it is ideal to make positive changes in your life, leaving these individuals as acquaintances of the past might prove best. Tying up these potential loose ends, in combination with patience, perseverance and taking extra care of yourself this month will serve up the perfect cocktail of long term success and happiness.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Prepare for another passionate month ahead, Sagittarius. Good relations with loved ones, coworkers and professors sparking this month will lead to powerful and long term relationships. The warmness, confidence and directness you possess may cause some of these individuals to be inspired and motivated to collaborate on new projects with you. With Mars being opposite of Jupiter at this time, risk taking and spontaneity could lead to unwanted surprises that do more harm than good.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Feeling tied down lately, Capricorn? Overwhelming stresses with work, family and personal responsibilities, March wasted no time in stirring things up for you this year. Take a deep breath though, good vibes are coming your way in full force on the 27th with a new moon in Aries. This will bring a sense of harmony to clear all that has been on your mind, ultimately allowing you to prepare for when Pluto, the sign of transformation, clashes into your sign on the 30th.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Communication is the centralized theme for this month. However, bear in mind that the fun-loving communication your sign values most may accompany not-so-fun shifts in your views. You can thank a series of new moons this month for this. Anticipate powerful moments that will lead to deeper understandings of yourself and the world around you. If willing, these new views can lead to an opportunity of rebirth for you, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Quite the successful month you have been having! Thanks to February’s solar eclipse on the 26th, the opportunity to turn your dreams into reality have been in full force this month. Mental alertness, confident self-expression and positive thinking will be the common melodies surrounding this eclipse – and wow, have they been looking good on you. Take this time to attend any important meetings, apply for work and dedicating some extra time for midterm studying. And feel free to keep that birthday party hat on a little longer; this isn’t only your month, dear Pisces, this is your year!