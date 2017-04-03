Horoscopes: What do your stars say?

Aries (March 21 – April 20): Happy birthday, Aries! As you start this next year in your life, remember: a year older doesn’t always mean a year wiser. You’ll find yourself coming into a little extra spending money this month, but be sure to spend it wisely. Consider saving it for future purchases.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21): Taurus, take this month to evaluate your current relationships. Let go of anyone who is not lifting you up or supporting you. Eliminating those toxic relationships will allow room for more valuable ones to grow.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21): This month will be blossoming with opportunities for you, Gemini. Take advantage of each one that is given to you and be grateful towards those who present them to you. Each of these experiences will help you take steps towards your career goals.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22): Cancer, this spring brings with it romance for you. As you begin to start feeling more energetic with the weather changes, your warm aura will draw people to you. One of these people could be a potential new romantic partner, but be sure to be cautious in balancing your work and play.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 21): It is time to do a little spring cleaning, Leo. Declutter and reorganize your living space and if you haven’t already, start using a planner. A fresh slate will allow you to be prepared for the new career opportunities you might approach this month.

Virgo (Aug. 22 – Sept. 23): Be sure to be on your best behavior this month, Virgo. You never know who you’re going to meet, and there is potential to meet valuable people in your career in the next few weeks. Take these opportunities to make a great first impression, which can create a valued connection for the future.

Libra (Sept. 24 – Oct. 22): Libra, now is the time to take some time for yourself. You’ve been busy with study and work, forgetting to relax. It feels like you have no time to rest, but adjusting your schedule can help make this easier. Also, take some time to care for the ones you love and let them know you appreciate them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): You’ve been giving in to your impulsive nature lately, Scorpio. As much fun as it can be to live in the moment, or buy something just because you like it, your wallet is hurting. Take some time to practice self-control this month, and do that by trying something new that doesn’t hurt the wallet – like exercising.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 22): Sagittarius, it is time to take a break from romantic relationships this month. You’ve been pouring yourself into relationships that might not be so meaningful, and it’s draining you. Use this month as an opportunity to let your friends know you miss them, and focus on school and work.

Capricorn (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20): Network, network, network, Capricorn! Take advantage of every opportunity you are given this month, and be sure to put yourself out there. Consider getting copies of your resume and business cards, because this month is all about work.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19): Be grateful for all that you have this month, Aquarius, and consider finding ways to give back to those not as fortunate. Volunteering could be a way to take up a new hobby to pour your energy into. If it is something you are passionate about, then get even more involved and consider taking a leadership position in the organization.

Pisces (Feb. 20 – March 20): Follow your heart with caution this month, Pisces. Not all those who pursue you have the best intentions. Taking it slow will be the best thing you can do, but if they stay a consistent figure in your life over the next few weeks, then begin to open up to them. You’ve got to protect your heart.