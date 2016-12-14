Humans of Hofstra – December 13, 2016

“I was chosen from the lottery to go to the debate. I couldn’t believe that I got a ticket because at first I got an email that I was just going to be an alternate, like if someone got sick and couldn’t go I would get their ticket. Then I got an email the next day saying that I got a ticket, so that was really awesome. A really cool experience and one of the best parts about it was that I got to meet Hillary Clinton after. I got to take a picture with her and shake her hand. It was really awesome to meet a presidential candidate. I also got to meet Bill Clinton on the main floor. I got to see all of the different news outlets from all over the world. You had to get here really early, at like 2:30 [p.m.] even though the debate was at nine and you had to wait in HofUSA and go on a shuttle bus to the Cradle of Aviation Museum. You got tickets there and dinner. After, you had to go see secret service, and then we went on the bus back to the debate.” -Jake Pellegrino
“I play rugby for Hofstra which is pretty cool. I am also looking into design because I am getting into game development which is really fun and interesting. This semester I took the art of games which filled my computer science distribution and it ended up being a really fun experience. That really opened my eyes to computer science and I became sort of a little more interested in that field. I am beginning to move more towards that. I am actually picking up a minor in computer applications with physical media design. I might even pick up a second major. I’ve always been really into writing, television production and that sort of field. I was very much into the idea of portraying different types of stories from different racial backgrounds, class backgrounds, sexual orientation backgrounds, which I thought I could best provide with my experience. I wanted to be able to write those things and produce them on television.” -Sophia Lavergne
“As a filmmaker, I really enjoy telling people stories. I think that is what I get the most joy out of. I love working with people to portray their stories, portray their experiences and hopefully teach others some things about the world around them and others’ experiences. I listen to the world around me; I listen to what people are saying, and the most important thing is conversation with others. You learn so much about people from listening to their stories. So I think that is such an important part of friendship. I probably used to be more outgoing, I’ve probably gotten less outgoing as the years have gone on. I love going to campus and spending time with great people and faculty. I love getting to hang out with friends and see people on a regular basis. I enjoy my time to myself as well. That’s very important to me. I live in Marblehead, Massachusetts, and I dorm in Vander Poel. My floor is really tight knit; it’s been an amazing experience to have such a diverse array of people in such close proximity. I’ve made really great friendships so far. I just really admire everyone here.” -Blake Larson