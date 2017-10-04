‘Jack and Jack’ shine in the wake of Vine

By Casey Clark

Special to the Chronicle

Jack Johnson and Jack Gilinsky, known as “Jack and Jack” to their millions of beloved fans, are the pop duo formerly known from their Vine fame.

Starting their career back on Vine, Jack and Jack were popular for their comedy skits which attracted the attention of followers, solidifying their upward spiral towards social media fame.

After gaining such a large fanbase, Jack and Jack took a leap of faith and held off going to college in order to pursue their career in music.

Jack and Jack made the transition from Vine comedy to releasing music in 2014 with their first single “Distance,” which they released independently, recording in their hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

After the release of their first song, Jack and Jack continued to steadily make music; releasing singles including their hit single “Like That” which was certified gold this year. While steadily gaining more and more fans, Jack and Jack released their first EP, “Calibraska,” which topped the charts on iTunes in July of 2015.

Following the release “Calibraska”, Jack and Jack worked with Timbaland on their single “All Weekend Long” which also saw nominal success.

Earlier this year, Jack and Jack signed to Island Records and released their EP “GONE” in May, which topped the iTunes charts in over 15 territories.

“GONE” gave fans a sneak peek into the music that they can expect in the future on their highly anticipated debut album. Many of the themes of their EP surround relationship issues and love.

In addition to the release of the EP, Jack and Jack collaborated with Samsung to make a music video filmed in their hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Jack and Jack talked about the inspiration behind the music video;

“We realized that there was this concept behind the rollercoaster of a relationship (the arc of a relationship) and we thought that it would be cool to represent that visually with a video. I think that [we] can both find inspiration from past relationships, past anything, because we have both gone through the arc of a relationship.”

Jack and Jack went on a pop up tour this summer around the country promoting their EP with Samsung to New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C, Nebraska, Chicago and more. In August, Jack and Jack performed at the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival held at Jones Beach alongside Demi Lovato, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign, BlackBear, Rick Ross and more.

Jack and Jack recently performed on television at Arthur Ashe Kids Day in which they performed their singles “Distraction” and “Like That” and reported to the media that fans can expect new music very soon and their winter tour at the end of the year.