Lack of scoring opportunities hurt the Pride in loss to Penn State

By Chris Detwiler — STAFF WRITER

The Hofstra Pride women’s soccer team lost its second game of the season by a score of 3-0 against Penn State University in State College on Sunday afternoon.

Ashley Wilson was in goal for the Pride for the entire game. She made five saves, one shy of tying her career high.

The game was tied at zero after the first half. After two fantastic saves by Wilson at the beginning of the second half, the Nittany Lions drew first blood.

In the 52nd minute, freshman Frankie Tagliaferri from Penn State scored the first goal of the game and gave the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead. Tagliaferri played for multiple age divisions of the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT), most recently playing for the under 20 age division in March of 2017.

Less than one minute later, Tagliaferri’s teammate Emily Ogle extended their lead to 2-0. Ogle, a redshirt junior, also played for the under 20 age division of the USWNT during her 2016 redshirt year.

After another twenty minutes of play, Megan Schafer secured the win for the Nittany Lions with a goal of her own to give Penn State a 3-0 lead.

The Pride was outshot 17-3 throughout the course of the game, being outshot 9-1 in the second half alone. Only one save was needed for Penn State’s goalkeeper Rose Chandler to complete a shutout performance in 82:30 played. Penn State also had more shots on goal, outshooting the Pride 8-1.

The Pride was unable to muster up any corner kicks, which limited its scoring opportunities. The Nittany Lions put nine balls in play via the corner kick, one of which went in the net for a goal.

Hofstra junior Jenn Buoncore led the team with two shots, none on goal. Hofstra has yet to score a goal in either of the first two games and now holds a 0-2 record.

The Pride will be back in action on Friday, August 25 at 6 p.m., traveling to Columbia University to face off against the Lions.