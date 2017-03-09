‘Logan’ Challenges Superhero Movie Norms

The latest X-Men film, “Logan,” clearly stands out amongst the others in the series. It felt much less like a “superhero movie” and more like a movie that deals with people who have superhuman abilities.

Unlike most superhero films, the characters don’t wear costumes, they don’t team up for the sake of justice and they don’t fight to save the civilians, the world or anything else as large-scale. Instead, this film seems to focus more on saving oneself, which is still a worthy cause.

“Logan” also differs from the typical Marvel movie in that it has a much darker tone and has less lighthearted, comedic moments that often balance – and sometimes outweigh – the dramatic moments in other Marvel films.

The film takes place many years after the previous movies. This offers viewers a different look at their once vigilant, undaunted heroes. Logan (Hugh Jackman) – or Wolverine as he’s best known as in the Marvel universe – is depicted as an alcoholic chauffer who seems utterly uninterested in helping anyone. Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), the once fearless Professor X and leader of the X-Men, is now a somewhat senile old man who is prone to seizures that disrupt the atmosphere of everyone around him.

Our aged heroes appear to be a hopeless pair who feel very much defeated by the downfall of their mutant brethren, now a dwindling species.

Laura, a young mutant who Charles wishes to help travel to a supposed safe haven at the Canadian border, counterbalances the two. She is young, fearless and hopeful, often times butting heads with Logan. While it’s a bit disheartening to see Charles and Logan past their prime, Laura presents a new wave of mutant strength.

Though not the typical superhero movie, “Logan” is still packed with some great action scenes. The best of these moments occur when Laura gets to show off her skills. Her moves are strong, swift and fun to watch, especially considering her small size and young age. Laura’s abilities are almost identical to Logan’s, save for her ability to produce retractable claws from her feet.

Although Laura doesn’t even speak until the last half hour or so of the film, she leaves a lasting impact on viewers … and eventually Logan.

Though the writers throw a few funny lines in here and there, the movie overall is raw and brooding. The trio doesn’t win every battle and good people die because of it. Despite the fact that the film is about mutants, the characters and their story feels simply human. Even strong, powerful people hit rough patches that seem impossible to surmount. Even mutants who have regenerative healing abilities can come face to face with their own mortality.

Although “Logan” could have been a little shorter in my opinion, I think the film’s unique tone and story combination make it worth a watch for superhero fans and non-fans alike.

A-