‘I Lost Some Time Once’ at FORM Gallery

Last week, Maxx Grass’s gallery, “I Lost Some Time Once, It’s Always in the Last Places You Look” was showcased in Calkins Hall as part of Hofstra’s FORM Gallery.

Grass’s pieces varied in theme, with some images focusing on pop culture icons such as Batman, while others depicted exterior settings and statues.

Some of Grass’s pieces experimented with illusion. One image of what appeared to be a statue of a woman utilized color and depth in a way that created a 3-D effect. Grass also had two drawings of Bugs Bunny, both of which featured the character’s body parts elongated and manipulated in different shapes.

While most of Grass’s pieces were not in color, he created distinction for his pieces through precise detail. For example, viewers could see every wrinkle and boil perfectly defined in his drawing of a witch. The smoke rising from her cauldron was created with fine, wispy strokes.

The right wall of the gallery held images of comic book characters, including Batman and Spiderman. Grass also displayed a short segment of a comic strip. Aside from the 3-D statue, the drawing of Spiderman and the comic strip were the only two images in the gallery in color. While the colors used in the drawing of Spiderman gave the picture a familiar and exciting feel, the image of Batman benefited from the lack of color, as its black and white tone created an even darker ambience for the piece. Batman, big and muscular, was drawn straight on to stare viewers in the face.

Because Grass’s gallery contained a variety of styles and tones, the gallery as a whole was visually interesting and eye-catching.

This week, FORM Gallery is presenting Nicole Chevalier’s gallery, “Wherefore Art Thou,” in Calkins Room 117 and Declan Quinlan’s gallery, “Teenage Riot,” in Calkins Room 119.