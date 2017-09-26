Masciullo’s career night not enough for Pride

By Kiana Trice-Hill — STAFF WRITER

The Hofstra volleyball team lost a hard-fought match on Friday, Sept. 22, to the College of Charleston Cougars three sets to one at the David S. Mack Physical Education Center. It was the team’s first CAA match of the season.

“It’s good to see where we are on the offensive side,” said Hofstra head coach Emily Mansur after Friday’s loss.

“It was a good match overall but as a team, we are lacking the pride of our game.”

The Cougars won by scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-17.

Hofstra sophomore Laura Masciullo had an incredible individual game with a career-high of 27 kills to go with her four digs.

Freshman Emma Price dished out 10 kills. Michela Rucli also dished out seven kills, while Ivania Ortiz had five.

Simple mistakes and serving errors played a part in the Pride’s loss.

The first set was a slow start for Hofstra but after they got over the hump, it was a breeze for the Pride – winning the set 25-19.

The second set started in favor of the Cougars.With an attack error by Sanne Maring and a killer block by Charleston’s Jane Feddersen, the Cougars went on to lead the Pride, 14-9.

Hofstra trailed a couple of times trying to catch up but the Pride just couldn’t seem to keep up with Charleston’s intensity, as the Cougars went on to win the second set with a 25-21 score.

“It is disappointing to see some key players and the more experienced players not stepping up to the challenge today,” Mansur said.

Three players from the Cougars dished out double digits in kills. Junior Devon Rachel had 15 kills. Sophomore Lauren Freed had eight digs and 13 kills.

Junior Kennedy Madison also had eight digs and 12 kills. Junior Allison Beckman put up 43 assists and 10 digs.

The Pride finished with 54 kills, while the Cougars topped that with 55.

Even though Hofstra overmatched Charleston in the assist column by a 50-49 margin, the Pride couldn’t seem to top the Cougars in the digs margin, 64-61.

“We have to keep fighting,” Mansur said. “We keep having great sets but not great matches, and I think it’s just this maturity of taking charge to have great matches.”

Hofstra will travel for the next two weeks to play against Towson University at the SECU Arena tonight and against the University of Delaware Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Bob Carpenter Center.