Meme of the Week: Who Knew Paint Was Lethal?

By Angelica Beneke

Staff Writer

This week’s meme is totally safe to inhale. But consider this a warning against going to a paint shop and just inhaling paint. That is bad for you.

With that, let’s go into this week’s meme analysis.

The meme is in the style of the “Who Would Win?” meme, a very good and useful meme. It has the question …you guessed it, “Who Would Win?” at the top. A horizontal line is beneath the question and a vertical line is in the middle of the horizontal line. These geometric details are important, I swear.

To the left of the vertical line is an image of the red and white two-oval Smashburger logo with the catchphrase “smash. sizzle. savor.” (Someone please help Smashburger’s marketing because all I can think of is that “lemme smash” meme and I wish I couldn’t.) This logo, interestingly enough, is labeled “The Killer of HofUSA.”

To the right of the vertical line is an image of a paint bucket. But it is not just any paint bucket. It is the Supreme Collection Oil House Paint bucket! Above this image is “Some Stinky Colors.”

So, let’s get right down to business: the analysis.

From the start, I already love this meme. I am just partial to it because of its nature of supporting the underappreciated of the natural and manmade worlds. I don’t even know why the meme always bothers asking “Who Would Win?” because everyone knows it is always the thing on the right.

Or maybe that’s part of the nature of the meme: asking the rhetorical question that it already knows the answer to and wanting to make sure you were convinced of your answer to the question.

Tfw memes, like academia, give you an existential crisis.

Now, the horizontal and vertical lines. I think the horizontal line is the line bridging the gap between the Smashburger logo with catchphrase and the Supreme Collection Oil House Paint bucket. After all, what does paint have to do with a burger place?

If the horizontal line bridges, the vertical line divides. Smashburger and Supreme Collection Oil House Paint, though both start with the same letter, are not the same thing, I am pretty sure. Although, the logo has red. Red paint exists.

I smell (pun intended) a conspiracy. But not too much. I like having my lungs.

Back to the previous question about what paint has to do with a burger place, the answer definitely lies in the fact this meme is a topical meme. Dare I say, it could even be a news meme.

Basically, a news meme is a meme that summarizes a newsworthy event which occurred not too long ago in a simple, humorous fashion. Fun fact: for an assignment, I wrote about the potential of the spread of news memes and memes as news for a class last semester, so I know all about this.

Anyway, this meme refers to the incident where people had been using paint to craft floats for Fall Fest in the building formerly known as HofUSA and, as it would happen, the fumes got into the air vent. As a result, the atmosphere in Smashburger was poisoned, jeopardizing the health of students and employees. Hence, paint also known as Some Stinky Colors beats Smashburger also known as The Killer of HofUSA. The paint is vengeance for Smashburger disposing of HofUSA.

Speaking of the names given to paint and Smashburger, I love the implication that bad smells kill off businesses who, in turn, have killed businesses themselves.

Karma is a beautiful thing, isn’t it?

Although, it is interesting how the meme refers to the “colors” being stinky rather than the paint itself. I wonder if the OP has the ability to smell colors because that is so cool and I want to ask them what pink smells like. Pink is my favorite.

Anyway, I am incredibly biased toward this meme, so I rate this a 777/10.

Why 777? My favorite TV franchise celebrated its 777th episode a few years ago, so that number is forever in my mind.

Great meme. Great high-class meme. I feel like this is one of the best memes this semester.