Meme of the Week: The Question of Student Skeletons

By Angelica Beneke

Staff Writer

This week’s meme is sponsored by the Skeleton War Veterans Association.

I’m going to be honest. While I was not in the classroom when the OP took the picture, I was in the classroom when it was being placed in that exact spot. So, like your professors always tell you, take my analysis with a grain of salt and be sure to form your own conclusions.

Anyway, disclaimer aside, let’s talk about this week’s meme.

The meme for this week includes the OP’s caption, “When you’re dead inside but still have to go to class,” followed by a picture of a skeleton hunched over the keyboard with its head against the computer screen. The time and date on the computer is 2:15 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Analysis time!

Being dead inside has many meanings and could be represented by multiple concepts and objects. In this case it means being an exhausted skeleton.

The skeleton is also hunched over the desktop computer, which could very well be representative of any Hofstra student post-midterms season. (That is, unless they don’t have any midterms or any work equivalent to midterms. If so, how in the world?)

And the head being against the screen shows frustration and exhaustion on part of the student-as-skeleton.

Why specifically a skeleton? On a campus where bugs are living in water fountains, surely more appropriate representations exist.

The answer to this question, though, definitely includes the timing of this meme.

Let’s go back to the time and date for a moment. The date on the computer says Nov. 7, which is a significant date. Nov. 7 is exactly one week after Oct. 31. This means that it’s one week after – you guessed it – the start of the Skeleton Wars.

Interestingly enough, though I’m not sure how to tie this in to the analysis, Nov. 7 this year was also Election Day for various offices and propositions throughout the United States.

While I don’t know enough about how long the Skeleton Wars last, I’m going to guess a week. It’d be odd if they lasted longer than that, considering how little is known about them. This does bring up questions about which skeletons are eligible for the wars. The skeleton is in a classroom, so we can safely assume it’s a student. After all, the OP, who I assume is human, does identify with it.

Interesting how they “still have to go to class” despite “being dead inside” and being a skeleton.

But, man, that sucks. Having to fight in the Skeleton Wars only to have to go to class once they’re over. Bummer, dude. I hope school is postponed during the wars for the student skeletons, unless they operate on a different calendar than humans. Maybe classes start after the Skeleton Wars. I sure hope so.

Moving along, the significance of 2:15 p.m. is also something that needs to be discussed. Perhaps it’s a mandated nap time by the skeletal governments for all skeletons so they can preserve bone mass. Man, if only we had something like that because I’m tired all the time.

Anyway, pretty good seasonal meme. I do wish I knew more about the Skeleton Wars to fully understand it. As solely a meme, though, it’s great. 31+7/10 = 38/10