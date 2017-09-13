Men’s soccer shut out fourth time of season in tight road loss

By Alexandra Licata — STAFF WRITER

The Hofstra men’s soccer team was blanked by the University of Connecticut Huskies in a 1-0 loss on Tuesday night at Joseph P. Morrone Stadium in a non-conference match.

The Pride are now 1-3-2 on the season with their sole victory coming against Penn State in their season opener. Despite outshooting the Huskies 10-9, the Pride were unable to complete any of their attempts to put the ball in the net. Danny Elliott recorded five shots and was the only member of the Pride to have a shot on goal with two. His season total is now at 20 shots total and seven on target, leading the Hofstra squad.

UConn tallied its third goal of the season when Mbacke Abdou Thiam headed the ball past Pride keeper Alex Ashton and into the net on a cross from Munir Saleh 30 minutes into the match. Ashton made two challenging saves later in the second half to prevent the Huskies from tacking on an insurance goal.

Hofstra held possession for much of the second half and had a chance to score with just over 15 minutes to play when freshman Marc Rodriguez found Matthew Vowinkel, who sent a shot that sailed high. The Pride attempted to score again on a free kick, but Huskies goalkeeper Scott Levene was able to punch it away.

UConn, who came into the season nationally ranked at No. 24, is now 2-2-1 on the season. Hofstra returns home to open Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday against Elon at 7 p.m. at Hofstra Soccer Stadium.