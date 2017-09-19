‘The Middle’ Reaches the End

By Jenna Clark

The remarkably successful ABC comedy “The Middle” is coming to an end with its ninth and final season premiering on October 3rd.

The show comically, but realistically follows the life of a middle-class family from Orson, Indiana. “Frankie” and “Mike Heck,” played by Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn, are your typical-but-not-so-typical parents. The playful and sarcastic banter between “Frankie,” a dental hygienist and “Mike,” a quarry manager has most families crying with laughter during each episode.

Their three children: “Axl Heck” (Charlie McDermott), “Sue Heck” (Eden Sher) and “Brick” (Atticus Shafer) are quite a handful, but add to the strange dynamic of the family.

“Axl” is the funny, self-assured but caring older brother. Although he puts up a front that he does not care about anything, he sincerely does, especially when it comes to his siblings and his family.

“Sue” is the outgoing, optimistic and social middle child. She often provides the optimism that the family lacks while overcoming their day-to-day struggles.

Last but not least, “Brick” who is the quirky and intelligent youngest child, adds plenty to the show with his wit and common sense.

“The Middle” has had eight fantastic seasons so far, with episodes covering important issues, especially the financial and social struggles that come with being a working-class family. The show is refreshing in the way that it does not only show the “white picket fence” family that is often portrayed in television.

Many viewers keep watching the show because they identify with the characters and struggles that the family faces. They don’t let their struggles or status define them, nor hinder what is truly important, even if it takes some time for them to realize.

The show is also fantastic because it’s for families and caters to people of all ages. Everyone who watches is able to find some way to relate, whether it is the storyline, a specific character or episode.

Here are some reviews and comments about the show by some viewers:

“What I like about ‘The Middle’ is that it is a well written comedy focused on what is a seemingly normal family trying to live their lives while dealing with issues that most families could relate” – Robert

“I liked the quick wit of the show and how different personalities were presented as mainstream”- Kelly

“I thought it was very amusing and each episode brought upon a new adventure. I really liked how in the end of each show, the family came together” – Gaetana

“I relate to Sue Heck on a spiritual level. I think the show is hilarious” – Stephanie

“I’ve always compared myself to Axl because of the way he lived so carefree, even if it wasn’t in the best of times.” – Kaitlin

Be sure to catch the ninth season of “The Middle” on Tuesday, October 3rd on ABC.