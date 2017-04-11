NAACP brings conversation of rape kits to campus

There is something mesmerizing about listening to a rhyme scheme while a paintbrush hits canvas. Truths were spoken through syntax and souls were left on stage naked for the world to bare witness to; this was Art Fusion.

Poets graced the stage of the Cultural Center Theater on Friday night to participate in NAACP’s Art Fusion event. This event brought together artists, and poets – who are artists in their own right – to create an event that not only helped raise awareness about sexual assault, but to also showcase a wide range of creativity.

The event began with a few words from Natasha Alexenko, the founder of Natasha’s Justice Project (NJP).

Alexenko started NJP after being raped at gunpoint while she was in college. After her horrifying experience, she had to wait nine years for her rape kit to be tested when she learned that thousands of rape kits were left to collect dust on shelves each year.

“It needs to be a more transparent thing to process rape kits. We work hard [at NJP] to pass legislation and process rape kits,” Alexenko told the crowd after explaining her story.

All of the ticket sales from the event were donated to NJP to help support the organization’s efforts.

Besides asking for donations, NAACP decided to create an event around NJP in the hopes of raising more money and awareness.

“We wanted to create our own benefit show that will continue after we graduate and we feel as though the issue with rape kits is often overlooked,” said Raven Cordice, the NAACP President.

NAACP community service chair Genesis Rivera found and contacted Alexenko hoping to start a partnership between them and NAACP. She added, “It’s a personal passion of mine and a pressing epidemic nationwide that is always neglected. I’ve never seen any philanthropy similar to this on campus.”

The show began with poet Natasha Rowley and artist Amber Cardinale painting on a canvas. Natasha’s poem was a letter to herself about self-love. As she spoke the words to her poem, Cardinale painted away creating an image that corresponded with it.

The night included several other student performers and artists such as the duo of Joy Jones and Elizabeth Veloz. Jones’ poem reflected on the need for a new start and the lack of new ideas that are created by people or art.

When the duo finished, Veloz’s piece was revealed.

This flow continued for the rest of the night with viewers captivated by spoken word as painters created their corresponding images.

NAACP also had special guest poet and author Jasmine Mans perform.

Her piece critiquing Kanye West, called “Footnotes for Kanye,” is arguably her most famous work. Moved by the strong emotion in the poem, viewers actually thought Mans was West’s ex-girlfriend and even began calling her piece “Kanye’s ex-girlfriend.”

When Mans approached the stage, the audience knew that they were getting something more than a show. She started with a poem addressing rape culture.

“She will never call it rape because you bought her dinner first, if she calls it anything at all,” Mans recited.

In her poem, Mans outlines similar scenarios that many women experience when it comes to rape. She also spoke about why many men do not feel that what they did was rape, and then most importantly noted that because of these scenarios, many women never come forward.

The night ended with Mans reciting more of her personal work and giving words of encouragement to the crowd, including a story about the first time she stated she was a gay woman of color on stage.

“I am a gay woman of color and this girl came up to me and told me how important it was for me to say that, so I made a promise to this girl to say it so I said it twice on stage that night,” Mans said.

As she ended her set, the crowd gave a standing ovation. NAACP also raffled off all of the artwork created that night.

NAACP’s Art Fusion night was one to remember, helping NJP raise over $400. They brought an issue to light that has been widely overlooked and did so in a creative atmosphere. By combining art, poetry and activism, NAACP has opened up a conversation that is long overdue.