Nassau County Elections to Take Place Nov. 7

Key

D: Democratic Candidate

R: Republican Candidate

GP: Green Party Candidate

County Executive

D: Laura Curran

R: Jack Martins

GP: Cassandra Lems

County Comptroller

D: Jack Schnirman

R: Steve Labriola

County Clerk

D: Dean Bennett

R: Maureen O’Connell

County Legislator (District 1)

D: Kevan Abrahams

R: Charlene J. Thompson

Town of Hempstead Supervisor

D: Laura Gillen

R: Anthony J. Santino

Town of Hempstead Clerk

D: Sylvia Cabana

R: David Redmond

Town of Hempstead Council (District 6)

D: Sue Moller

R: Kevin P. Maccarone

Laura Curran:

As County Executive, Curran wants to “root out the corruption that has plagued our County and give Nassau the fresh start it so desperately needs.” Curran is running on a pledge to fix the mess in Nassau County after decades of nepotism, patronage and mismanagement that have wasted taxpayer dollars. Throughout her career in government, Laura has lived by a simple tenet: respect taxpayer dollars and make government work for those it serves.

Jack Martins:

Martins is focused on making Nassau County a better place to live, work and raise a family. As Nassau County Executive, Martins is committed to government ethics reform and hopes to reinstate trust in Nassau County’s elected officials. Additionally, Martins announced a plan to combat the heroin epidemic plaguing the county.

Cassandra Lems:

Lems has made the focus of her campaign around her commitment to deter any type corporate sponsorship, which highlights her fight to end corruption in the county government. Lems additionally hopes to restructure taxes, make more efficient and cohesive school districts as well as preserving the environment.