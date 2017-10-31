“No Cellphones!”: A Trip to See Stephen Colbert

By Joseph Coffey-Slattery

“Move closer together! I know it’s tight but please try we want to fit as many people as possible!” We were being herded like cattle outside of the historic Ed Sullivan theater, waiting eagerly to see the legendary comic Stephen Colbert.

After finally being let into the building itself, we stood huddled in the entryway, again doing our “March of the Penguins” impression that we had perfected while standing on Broadway. Ushers told us that cellphones and pictures were not allowed in the theater. I debated the legitimacy of their enforcement tactics until I saw some burly looking gentleman lining our group, and I decided it’d be best if my phone was turned off. After perhaps another two hours of waiting we were finally let into the theater itself. I sat and surveyed my surroundings, rendered speechless by viewing the stage of a program I had been watching consistently since Colbert took over in 2015.

After some time a warm-up comedian was sent out, who rattled his name off so fast that it went past many of the viewers. After some audience jokes, he soon departed the stage which led to the entrance of the band, Jon Batiste and Stay Human. They were a lively crew, jumping and gesticulating around the stage with a vibrant energy, as if this was the first time someone had invited them to play the venue.

After their set, the stage manager appeared, explaining the necessity for laughter and engagement. His pep talk was followed by him leading a “Stephen, Stephen, Stephen” chant, where he requested we yell in “three times” our normal volume. The result was thunderous clamoring, worthy of the audio track in a Ridley Scott “Gladiator” sequel. After some moments the man himself appeared, swooping onto the stage with a smile and his signature dapper attire. I found myself grinning. The man who I’d followed religiously, always eager to hear his next commentary on the world, was some 10 feet in front of my velvet red seat. I decided he was even better in person.

After a brief Q&A, the show began. While not a live taping, it could have been – Colbert only flubbed lines twice and the mistakes were incredibly minor. What we were seeing was a talented performer, a well-oiled machine so used to comedy that one deduced saying something serious must’ve been a challenge.

He had on three guests, including Jake Tapper, arguably the most notable of the three. Tapper had the most thoughtful quote of the broadcast, when he said that “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes.”

This inspired coos of understanding from the audience, which was a filled with nodding heads and agreement. In the time of attacks on the legitimacy of the news media, it was striking to have such an eloquent and prolific journalist updating us on his and other’s quest for truth.

The band played during commercial breaks, their energy never waning, and their excitement perpetual. The last element of the taping was the musical guest, Khalid, who performed his hit single “Young, Dumb and Broke.” He handily won over the ear of the audience, notably one couple seated in front of me who wondered if he was “some kind of rapper”. Whatever they decided he was seemed of little consequence, as they began to wave their arms side to side and eventually clap, albeit with a lack of rhythm.

Khalid sounded as most live performers wished they sounded. He was a joyous presence, staying to wave and smile for some minutes after his song completed and the cameras stopped rolling.

Following Khalid’s departure from the stage, Colbert once again addressed the audience, only his second time doing so. He thanked us for coming, and asked for one more rousing round of applause for his final remarks, which the audience delivered in spades.

And then he was gone, leaving out of the back of the theater to what one could deduce was the interesting and unique things that a person like Colbert does after hours.

Then began our long drudge out of the theater, punctuated with impassioned cries imploring that no photos be taken on the way out. I realized I was amazed at how important it was to some people to photograph the moment. Some contorted themselves to get what were probably snaps of the ceiling or ground given their inability to successfully aim. It is curious that many want to see their world exclusively through the lens of their camera.

Why would you want to, especially in a time like this? Stephen Colbert was just in front of you – put your phone away and bask in the moment. You just saw what three million people will only ever see through their television.