Obituary: Alan Colmes ‘71

The Hofstra community is mourning the loss of alumnus Alan Colmes, who passed on Feb. 23 at 66 years old. Colmes was best known for his work on Fox News as a liberal political commentator.

Colmes was born in New York City; however, he spent his childhood on Long Island. First attending Ithaca College, then later Hofstra, Colmes graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1971.

According to News@Hofstra, during his time in school, Colmes was largely involved in the radio station, WRHU, and was additionally one of the first inductees into the WRHU Hall of Fame. Colmes visited campus many times to talk to students about his successful career.

Upon graduating, Colmes began his career as a stand-up comedian and soon thereafter transitioned to radio. He worked at numerous stations in New York City, Boston and New Haven.

Colmes first came to the spotlight after being hired by WABC in New York for the morning drive time slot. Along with other radio hosts, Colmes jumpstarted DayNet, which was later purchased by major networks. However, Colmes was able to keep his own show after it was distributed by Fox News in 1996, where he maintained his career before his passing.

In addition to his radio career, Colmes was also a television host, author and blogger. He leaves behind his wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley.