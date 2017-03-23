Offensive onslaught leads Pride past New Hampshire

The Hofstra Pride women’s lacrosse team sparked to life on offense late in the first half against New Hampshire, scoring nine straight goals en route to a 13-10 road win over the Wildcats.

With Hofstra trailing 4-1 early, Becky Conto knocked in a goal that started the scoring run. The Pride was unstoppable from then until the end of the first, scoring relentlessly until Hofstra walked off the field with a 10-4 advantage after 30 minutes of play.

“I think UNH threw a couple of different defenses at us in that game,” said Hofstra head coach Shannon Smith on the W.B. Mason Coaches Report. “I thought we adjusted really well. I think that nine-goal run really put the game away for us in the first half.”

New Hampshire fought back in the second, but never got to within fewer than three goals from the Pride lead.

Conto led the way on offense for the Pride. She supplied four goals and an assist in the game.

“I just think that Becky is gaining a lot of confidence,” Smith said. “The dodges and shots that she had in that game were the dodges and shots that we see every day in practice. I think it was a really big confidence booster for her.”

Alyssa Parrella picked up her fifth hat trick in seven games with three scores, while Lexi Lenaghan (three goals) and Drew Shapiro (two) also scored multiple times for the Pride.

Parrella was also encouraging with her draw controls. She won nine possessions and helped Hofstra to a 15-10 advantage in draws. Those extra possessions helped the Pride take more shots than New Hampshire, which certainly aided in its victory.

Hofstra’s win gives the Pride back-to-back strong offensive showings with a 14-4 win over Quinnipiac last weekend. Hofstra’s record now sits at 4-3, with the Pride returning home to play Central Connecticut State on Saturday at 3 p.m.

“I think we played really well for a solid 25 minutes,” Smith said. “Now we just have to figure out how to continue to play well and translate that into the second half.”