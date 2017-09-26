Offensive woes continue in tie with Charleston

By Joe Fay — SPORTS EDITOR

The Hofstra men’s soccer team played the College of Charleston to a scoreless draw after two overtimes on Saturday afternoon.

The Pride have now gone to overtime in four of their last five games and have tied in each of those four matches.

Hofstra’s best chance to score came as time ran out in the second overtime, when senior Danny Elliott sent a shot just wide of the goal to end the game.

Elliott had two shots on the day, including the Pride’s only shot on goal, and he leads the team in both categories this season with 25 shots and nine shots on goal. Hofstra’s two other shots were off the feet of Luke Brown and Matthew Vowinkel.

Charleston outshot Hofstra 14-4 (4-1 shots on goal) on Saturday and also had the advantage in corner kicks 7-4.

Pride goalkeeper Alex Ashton stopped everything that came his way, keeping the tie intact. Ashton now has three shutouts in the 2017 season and sports a 76.3 save percentage.

Although Ashton has put together a solid year and gives his team a chance to win every game, he needs his offense to find its groove and back up his efforts.

This game marks the fifth time in eight games this season that the Pride offense has failed to find the back of the net in a campaign that has tallied three total goals thus far.

Hofstra’s offensive production ranks No. 8 – of nine teams – in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) with 0.38 goals per game.

Following the tie, Hofstra is now 1-3-4 (0-0-2 CAA) while Charleston is 2-4-1 (0-1-1 CAA).

The Pride will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday, Sept 27 at 7 p.m. when they take on the Huskies of Northeastern University (2-5-1) at home.