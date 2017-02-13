Opinion: Black history is American history

Black History Month is a federally recognized, month-long celebration of the African diaspora. Created by Carter G. Woodson in 1926, it originally began as Negro History Week. It then became a month long celebration in 1976. Black History Month is a time to honor and acknowledge the contributions made by black people. It happens too often that the advancements black people have made for this country go unnoticed.

This month will always be relevant. It is not something to to be left in the past because black people make history every day. Even in 2017, black people are still reaching achievements where the public hears about the “first black man or woman” to accomplish something. There are always new heights to be obtained, despite all the adversities.

As someone who identifies as an African-American, not seeing yourself in the history you are taught is very problematic. Growing up, African-American history was simply taught through a brief overview of slavery or through the civil rights movement. From kindergarten to 12th grade, that section of the curriculum was very limited; even when learning about the civil rights movement the bulk of what I was taught was only about Martin Luther King Jr. or Rosa Parks.

Yes, these are two very important figures to the movement, but there are so many other prominent leaders that get erased from the conversation. There was so much information I was missing out on in the classroom, and I had a hard time trying to fully engage myself in history courses because I could not relate.

Even in my school system, I learned more about European history than I did about the history of the African diaspora here in America. While talking about this with friends and peers, I realized I am not the only person that has experienced this. History curriculums have continued to erase the contributions that were made by black people.

African-American history is American history, and rightfully deserves to be taught in the classroom. The only time I really got close to having my history actively integrated in the school curriculum was when I took an African history elective during my senior year of high school. Other than that, I had to learn about my history on my own.

I am thankful enough to have parents that have instilled knowledge and pride in me through their teachings. Through the use of discussions, films and literature, learning about black history and culture became very important in my household. I found a sense of confidence in being a black woman. Unfortunately, not everyone is privileged enough to have this access to history, and that is where the problem lies. The history of the African diaspora needs to be pushed to the forefront of school curriculums.

In today’s society, Black History Month is relevant more than ever. With the racial inequality and injustices going on, there is a need for the conversation to be centered on black voices. We will not see change unless it is addressed head on, as opposed to being brushed under the rug.

This month is a time where having pride in one’s blackness cannot go unseen, and until this history is taught equally there will always be a need for it. Black History Month is an invitation for everyone to learn more about history.

So for this month, dive deep into black history and culture. There is so much out there. Research, read books and attend this special month’s events that are happening on campus. Engage yourself in this history, so that when the month is over, you can continue to honor the black people that impact our society – whether they are from the past, present or future.

The views and opinions expressed in the Op-Ed section are those of the authors of the articles. They are not an endorsement of the views of The Chronicle or its staff. The Chronicle does not discriminate based on the opinions of the authors.